On Dec. 1, Sterling-based AlllTech Services acquired Marshall-based J.R. Snider Ltd. & Watercare, a plumbing and water treatment company doing business for almost 40 years.
"AllTech Services is extremely pleased to welcome all J.R. Snider customers and employees to our family. All customers will still be greeted by the same friendly staff they've come to know and appreciate over the years,” AllTech President Abe Zarou stated.
AllTech representatives said J.R. Snider customers will have access to new services including heating and cooling, indoor air quality, and online scheduling. Additionally, the company said it will offer expanded benefits and training to all employees. The company said it has retained all J.R. Snider employees.
“As we transition over the next few months, I will be hands-on to ensure everything runs smoothly and I will be available to answer any customer questions or concerns. J.R. Snider Ltd. & WaterCare has been and will continue to raise the bar for better Customer Service and solid Workmanship,” Joey Snider stated.
For more information, go to alltechservicesinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.