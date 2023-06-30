This year, the Data Center Coalition’s second annual virtual blood drive resulted in 775 pledges to donate blood, a 54% increase over last year’s inaugural blood drive.
Sixteen data center companies participated in the 2023 campaign: Aligned Data Centers, Amazon Web Services, Cologix, CyrusOne, Digital Realty, EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure, Equinix, Google, Iron Mountain Data Centers, Microsoft, Prime Data Centers, QTS Data Centers, Quantum Loophole, STACK Infrastructure, Vantage Data Centers, and Yondr Group. Equinix registered the most pledges, with 205, followed by Amazon Web Services at 198 pledges and QTS Data Centers at 98.
“The data center industry is committed to strengthening the communities where their teams live and work,” Data Center Coalition President Josh Levi stated. “We are grateful to have partnered with the American Red Cross and Vitalant on this campaign to provide our members an opportunity to come together and provide potentially life-saving support in communities across the country.”
The virtual blood drive ran from early may through mid-June, using the American Red Cross’s SleevesUp and Vitalant Virtual Blood Drive platforms to track pledges. Data center companies also held in-person blood drives and reported those donations toward the total.
“By partnering with the Data Center Coalition, hundreds of data center industry employees are committing to help save lives,” American Red Cross of Loudoun and Prince William Counties Executive Director Erwin Stierle stated. “Through the #DataCenterSleevesUp2023 online campaign, nearly 800 units of blood have been pledged to ensure those in need have access to lifesaving blood.”
