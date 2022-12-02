20 Finalists Selected for Chamber Community Leadership Awards
The Loudoun Chamber has announced the 2023 Loudoun Community Leadership Awards finalists. The program honors businesses and community leaders who have demonstrated exemplary leadership and commitment to support the strength and vitality of the county.
The awards will be presented during the Chamber’s 55th annual meeting Jan. 20 at The National Conference Center in Lansdowne.
“Loudoun County is truly blessed to have so many strong community leaders who are committed to serving Loudoun with generosity, hard work and sacrifice to support all who live, work and play in Loudoun. The Loudoun Chamber is proud to honor these outstanding Community Leaders, who serve as valuable examples for what it means to serve others,” stated Chamber President & CEO Tony Howard in announcing the finalists.
The finalists for these awards were chosen in five categories:
Executive Leader Award: Peggy Musgrave, Fortessa Tableware Solutions; Dr. Edward Puccio, Inova Loudoun Hospital; Dr. David Johnson, National Sports Medicine Institute; and Bruce Rahmani, Falcon Heating & Air Conditioning.
Nonprofit Executive Award: Samantha L. Clarke, Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter (LAWS); Paul Donohue, Jr., Every Citizen Has Opportunities; Melissa Hinton, Loudoun Serenity House; and Danielle Nadler, Loudoun Education Foundation.
Young Professionals Award: Erin Lombardi, E.L. Strategic; Monti Mercer, HHMI Janelia Research Campus; Katie Schneider, The Marketing Management Group; and Catie Dugan Vargas, USTA Mid-Atlantic Section, Inc.
Large Business (100 employees or more) Award: BCT-The Community’s Bank, Equinix, HHMI Janelia Research Campus, and Sandy Spring Bank.
Small Business (less than 100 employees) Award: Capitol Productions Television, Climatic Heating and Cooling, Good Works, and Road Runner Wrecker Service.
Award winners in each category will have the opportunity to select a nonprofit organization to receive a $1,000 grant provided by the Community Foundation of Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties.
For more information, or to purchase sponsorships or tickets, go to LoudounChamber.org
