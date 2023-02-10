Update: Ansar Hussain Zaidi was located safe and the alert has been canceled.
A critically missing adult alert has been issued for a Leesburg man last seen around midnight.
The Leesburg Police Department is looking for Ansar Hussain Zaidi, 72. He is described as 5-feet, 6-inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with brown eyes, and brown hair.
He was last seen at his residence on Fort Evans Road. He was possibly wearing a maroon long-sleeve collared shirt and blue and white pajama pants.
He could be driving a black 2013 Nissan Rogue SUV displaying Virginia plates: USP9791.
According to the alert, the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Leesburg Police Department at 703-771-4500.
