Voter Registration Deadline Monday; Same-Day Registration Available

The deadline to register to vote or update voter registration to avoid voting a provisional ballot is Monday, Oct. 17.

Register online at elections.virginia.gov/registration by midnight, or in person at the at the Loudoun County Office of Elections and Voter Registration, 750 Miller Drive in Leesburg, by 5 p.m. Mailed registrations must be postmarked no later than Oct. 17.

This year for the first time Virginians also have the option of same-day voter registration, allowing voters to register and vote a provisional ballot after Oct. 17 and up to and including Election Day. Provisional ballots are used by voters who do not appear on the list of registered voters at their polling location, and are not processed by a vote counting machine at the time of voting. Instead, they are subject to review and approval by the local electoral board.

“When we receive a provisional ballot, we gather information about whether the voter is qualified and eligible to vote. We then forward the information to the Electoral Board to review and approve or deny the ballot,” Loudoun County General Registrar Judy Brown said. “If the voter registration application is approved and there are no other issues, the ballot will be counted. If the provisional ballot is not counted, the person who submitted it will receive written notice from our office.”

Learn more about same day registration at elections.virginia.gov/registration/same-day-voter-registration.