Loudoun Schools Gain Nearly 600 Students in Official Count

Loudoun County Public Schools presented its official 30-day enrollment numbers to the School Board on Oct 11.

This year’s official enrollment is 82,233 students, about 806 less than anticipated by Director of Planning and GIS Services, Beverly Tate.

Tate had said in September the projected enrollment for 2022-23 was 83,039.

The actual numbers show an increase from last year’s official count by about 591 students and up 241 students from the 10-day preliminary count, according to the report.

The numbers show a slight increase—up 291 students—in grades K-5, a drop of about 278 students in middle school and an increase of 458 high school students this year.

The division’s preschool programs also saw a slight increase in enrollment this year, 120 more than last year, bringing the total to 1,039.

This year’s enrollment numbers also show a decline in Virtual Loudoun enrollment, with only 91 elementary aged kids enrolled this year compared to 297 last year, and 186 secondary students enrolled this year, a drop of about 57 from last year.

Assistant Superintendent Ashley Ellis said the drop in Virtual Loudoun was a little lower than expected based on feedback the division had received from parents and staff last year, but said it’s not significantly lower. She pointed out at the elementary level it meant more students had returned to school.

Superintendent Scott Ziegler said district staff were looking at the continued need for distance learning at the elementary school level.

With the opening of Elaine E. Thompson Elementary school, three nearby schools saw a relief in overcrowding. Of the 61 elementary schools, all are below building capacity this year.

Of the 17 middle schools across the county, all were under capacity with the exception of Brambleton Middle School, according to the presentation. Brambleton Middle has long been over capacity, with 1,630 students enrolled last year and 1,623 enrolled this year. The building’s capacity is 1,441. A new middle school, MS-14, is under construction to relieve congestion at Brambleton and is expected to open Fall 2024.

At the high school level, Loudoun County High School was the only one over capacity. Loudoun County was also over capacity last year by about 125 students. This year, it’s over by 157 students.