Loudoun County On Track to Hold Tax Rates Flat, Short Fire Station Staff

A recommendation of the Board of Supervisors finance committee Tuesday would put Loudoun County on track for no change in the real estate tax rate, a canceled reduction in the personal property tax rate, and a staffing squeeze when the county tries to open several new fire stations in 2024.

As the county staff prepares preliminary guidance for next year’s budget, they are grappling with slowing growth in residential property values and construction, high inflation, and limited growth in taxes on data centers. That stems both from new General Assembly legislation regulating how local governments assess data center values, supply chain disruptions leading to older, less valuable servers inside, and more recently the news that new data centers may not be able to switch on for years as Dominion Energy seeks to build more power transmission lines to serve them.

Budget staff members had recommended the board move toward a bump in the tax rate enough to cover salary and benefits growth, the base budget growth resulting from annual inflation, and the new hiring necessary to staff new government facilities as their construction finishes. And they recommended canceling plans to cut the personal property tax rate by five cents starting in 2023. That plan would leave little room for new programs from the county government or new initiatives from the Board of Supervisors such as on unmet housing needs, the energy strategy or collective bargaining.

In a series of split votes Tuesday, the committee agreed to keeping the current personal property tax rate, but recommended instead targeting no change to the real estate tax rate. That would put the county budget in even tighter constraints, possibly without sufficient funding to cover all of the base budget growth or staffing for new fire stations. The county staff report warns that scenario would not have the county government keeping up with the growth in county population, essentially requiring a cut to county services.

Although those fire stations are not expected to be ready until the next budget, new public safety staff members are typically hired a year early because of their long training period so that they will be ready to go to work when their station opens. The county plans to open a new Leesburg South fire station, and replacements for the Aldie, Round Hill and Lovettsville stations with a higher staffing standard.

“I want to open new facilities. I certainly want to hire new staff and gosh knows I want to do the board initiatives … but the uncertainty in the economy is just too great right now,” County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said. “Maybe a month from now it will be better and I will vote on something else, but I can only go one what I have in front of me right now, and what I have in front of me right now is, all the signs in the economy are too risky.”

Supervisors on the finance committee voted 3-2 to recommend a budget based on revenues and expenditures approximating those forecast with the current real estate tax rate of $0.89 per $100 of assessed value. Supervisors Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian) and Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling), who had supported the higher rate, were opposed.

They also voted 3-2 to keep the personal property tax rate at its current rate of $4.20 per $100 of assessed value, with committee Chair Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg) and Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) voting against.

They said the board should not go back on its decision earlier this year that they would reduce the personal property tax rate, something Letourneau pointed out was announced in a county press release and many board members trumpeted to their constituents.

“I really would caution that from an overall credibility standpoint, to change tax year ‘23 numbers after we’ve already potentially bragged about lowering it, I think is really going to call into question everything we say on budgetary matters,” he said. “… We shouldn’t have said this back in April of last year, and we shouldn’t have voted that year, if we had any intention of changing it.”

But a slim majority on the board supported sticking to the current personal property tax rate, nonetheless.

“This isn’t final. We still have a lot of work to do on our budget, and these numbers can change, and just because we’re voting this guidance doesn’t mean we’re going back on our word,” Briskman said.

“Yes, we made that statement back when we did. Things have changed,” Supervisor Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling) said.

Randall said, “we were making our best estimates and best guesses.”

“The situation changed on us, it just did, and so I think we have to move with the moment,” she said.

Those recommendations will now go to the full Board of Supervisors for a vote. The guidance from the board will shape how County Administrator Tim Hemstreet writes his budget proposal, the starting point for the board’s annual budget deliberations.

The county is also aiming for a simplified way to allocate funding to the public school system. Rather than trying to accommodate a school district request for funding, which has often resulted in acrimonious fights over school funding, supervisors are now considering a simple split, giving the school district 60% of new revenues each year.

Similar to their operating budget woes, with fluctuating prices on construction projects, especially road projects, budget staff members warned supervisors may need to push some capital projects further into the future until the construction market stabilizes, or find additional sources of funding. Prospects for funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act are still being evaluated. Loudoun Supervisors Warned of Tight Budget, Flattening Revenues