Middleburg’s Repeczky to Head Windy Hill Foundation

Nonprofit affordable housing developer The Windy Hill Foundation has hired Middleburg resident Eloise Repeczky as its new executive director.

She arrives with 10 years of experience in business development, most recently as the business development manager for global law firm Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman. She has also led significant volunteer fundraising efforts with various nonprofit organizations.

“I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to lead the Windy Hill Foundation. The foundation is poised to further develop its vision and build on the momentum of the past 41 years,” Repeczky said. “I appreciate the board’s confidence in me, and I’m delighted to have the opportunity to lead such a great organization, building on the excellent resident services programs, and continuing to provide safe, decent, and affordable housing to low and lower-income individuals and families. I look forward to being a part of the effort to serve our community and residents.”

She takes over for Bob Dale, who is retiring after six years. During the transition period, he will stay on as chief financial officer.

“Windy Hill owes a significant debt of gratitude to Bob for his more than 30 years of service, first as a board member and then as executive director,” Windy Hill board Chair Gabrielle Gallegos said. “The board is excited that Eloise will be bringing her extensive skills and energy to Windy Hill to build on the strong foundation that Bob helped to create and to lead the organization as it continues to achieve its affordable housing and resident service missions.”

The foundation provides safe, affordable housing to lower-income individuals and families and adults with disabilities. In 2019 alone, the foundation provided 310 units of housing in both Loudoun and Fauquier counties. Windy Hill’s first development, the Windy Hill Renewal Project in 1981, is in Middleburg. Learn more at windyhillfoundation.org.