Loudoun School Board to Get Look at Segregationist School Names, First 30 Days of Class

The School Board tonight will hear reports on Loudoun school names that may have a Confederate or segregationist association, this year’s official enrollment numbers, student achievement scores, and updates on school bus transportation.

School district staff members are recommending the board review 10 school names that may have an association with Confederate leaders, the Confederate cause or Virginia’s history of racial segregation. The division has been under contract with History Matters LLC to research school names to ensure they don’t have those associations. Tonight, the board will hear about the schools identified in the first phase of that work: Ball’s Bluff Elementary, Belmont Ridge Middle, Belmont Station Elementary, Emerick Elementary, Frances Hazel Reid Elementary, Hutchison Farm Elementary, Mercer Middle, Moorefield Station Elementary, Seldens Landing Elementary, and Sully Elementary School.

They will also hear about on proposed revisions to the school district’s policy on naming school facilities unanimously recommended by the school board’s Finance & Operations Committee. If the full board approves of those changes, the policy will go to their Oct. 25 meeting for action.

Also on the agenda for the work session is the annual report of student achievement data. The data includes 2021-22 SOL pass rates, graduation rates, measures of Academic Progress and SAT data. The report points out strengths and areas of improvement.

The board will also hear the official 2022-23 enrollment report including official enrollment numbers and review the three student calendar options for the 2023-24 school year from the Department of Human Resources and Talent Development.

Additionally, the board will hear an update on school bus transportation from the first 30 days of school, including any route updates.