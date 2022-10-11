Loudoun School Board Hears 2023-24 School Calendar Options

The Loudoun County School Board today is scheduled to hear three different calendar options for the 2023-24 school year.

The biggest differences between the three options are the start and end dates of school, which then affect the date each quarter ends and where some student holidays fall. The end of each grading period ends on a Friday and students typically get a student holiday the following Monday. The start dates also affect how many days in each quarter.

Option one has school starting on Thursday, Aug. 24, with the last day of school Friday, June 14. It includes the same number of holidays and student holidays as this year, 19.

Option two lists school starting on Monday Aug. 21 and ending Friday June 7. It lists 20 holidays and student holidays.

Option three has school starting Tuesday, Sept. 5 and ending Tuesday, June 18 with only 17 holidays and student holidays.

All three options have 174 days of school.

Holidays are typically federally recognized holidays as well as religious and cultural ones recognized by the School Board, such as Yom Kippur, Diwali, Eid al Fitr and the Lunar New Year. Student holidays are teacher planning or work days.