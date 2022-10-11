Loudoun Chamber Foundation Opens Grants Applications

The Loudoun Chamber Foundation is accepting applications from local nonprofits seeking financial support for their work in our community.

All Loudoun Chamber nonprofit members are eligible to apply before the Nov. 10 deadline.

Since 2014, the foundation has awarded $170,000 in grants to serve 48 nonprofit organizations focused on issues as diverse as education, health care, hunger, and mental health. In 2021, through both the foundation and other fundraising activities, the Loudoun Chamber generated more than $40,000 for Loudoun-based nonprofit organizations.

“The Loudoun Chamber is committed to investing in our community and supporting our nonprofit partners that are focused on improving the quality of life for our families, our employees and our neighbors. There are so many local nonprofits doing outstanding work to serve Loudoun’s citizens, businesses and workforce, and the Loudoun Chamber is privileged to support their work,” Loudoun Chamber President Tony Howard stated.

Apply at LoudounChamber.org/Foundation.

The Loudoun Chamber Foundation is a component fund of the Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties.