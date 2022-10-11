China King Pops with New Makeover

Leesburg’s China King restaurant has a new shine to its iconic art deco façade following a two-week makeover supported by a historical preservation grant.

St. Louis, MO-based vitrolite specialist Tim Dunn on Thursday wrapped up his work to install new tiles of the increasingly rare material on the front of the King Street building. The work was supported by a $40,000 grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s Backing Historic Small Restaurants.

“It is rare that I take all of it off, but there was so much damage here and I didn’t have the colors to match,” Dunn said. Over the course of the restoration, the building’s jade and seafoam tiles were replaced by a border of suntan and red glass.

That is how most projects go these days with each using the material available. Production of vitrolite stopped in 1954, decades after the art deco style had faded from popularity.

Dunn got involved with the material while working as a handyman when a customer asked him to repair a broken tile in his home. Dunn tracked down the one major supplier, a man who started collecting vitrolite in the 1960s, to get the replacement glass. Nearing retirement, he urged Dunn to give the niche business a try.

He started collecting available pieces in 1985 and remains the go-to vendor for the pieces—nationally and around the world.

Vitrolite specialist Tim Dunn puts the final touches on his update of the China King storefront.

Aside from King Street, Dunn’s work can be seen in bathrooms, theaters and storefronts across the country. Many of the federal buildings in Washington, DC, have bathrooms with vitrolite he put in place. So do the bathrooms in the Hoover Dam control room, where he has worked. He cites the Grand Theater in Grand Island, NE, as a particularly stunning project.

“Usually, it is a building that everyone knows and they want to preserve it,” Dunn said of his projects.

As for China King, Dunn has worked on the store before. In 2006, he did repairs that switched out a darker forest green color with jade or seafoam tiles.

There weren’t enough of those colored tiles left to make the repairs this time, so the new façade features a bold blood-red border with suntan tiles above the entrance.

"It worked out good," he said, as he completed his work by wiping the fingerprints off the newly installed tiles.