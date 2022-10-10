Registration Underway for Step Up Loudoun Youth Competition 

Registration is open for the 2023 Step Up Loudoun Youth Competition, which challenges middle and high school students to create and implement projects to address issues and improve the community.

Held annually since 2010, Step Up is a program of Loudoun Youth, Inc., in partnership with the Morven Park Center of Civic Impact and the Youth Advisory Council.

Once registered, students work on their chosen projects individually or with teammates, teachers, and school counselors in preparation for the first round of competition in March 2023. Submitted videos during the first round will be judged and the top 20 teams will advance to an in person Main Competition on March 22nd. The top 10 teams will advance to a final round of judging on April 13th, to once again be held at the Winmill Carriage Museum at Morven Park.

Returning this year, REI Systems of Sterling is the Step Up Loudoun Youth Competition premium sponsor, covering all the prize money for the top 10 teams.

For more information about this year’s competition, go to loudounyouth.org or email info@loudounyouth.org.