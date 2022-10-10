Chamber Opens Nominations for Community Leadership Awards

The Loudoun Chamber is accepting nominations for its 2023 Community Leadership Awards. The deadline to nominate a local business or community leader is Friday, Oct. 28.

The program honors Loudoun’s business and nonprofit community leaders who have demonstrated exemplary leadership to positively impact the quality of life in Loudoun County and to serve the needs of its citizens.

The top honorees will be announced on Jan. 20 during the Chamber’s Annual Meeting & Community Leadership Awards gala at The National Conference Center in Lansdowne.

The finalists are selected in five categories: Large and Small Businesses, Nonprofit Executive, Executive Leaders and Young Professional Leaders. These finalists, and the eventual top honorees, are chosen by a panel of business and nonprofit leaders.

“Loudoun’s businesses and nonprofits are the backbone of our community, working non-stop to serve our neighbors in need, while creating a world-class quality of life and economy that serves us all,” Chamber President & CEO Tony Howard stated.

The 55th Annual Meeting & Community Leadership Awards also will celebrate the leadership of outgoing Board Chair Shawn Mitchell, CEO of Modern Mechanical.

Each Community Leadership Awards winner has the opportunity to select one nonprofit organization to be the beneficiary of a $1,000 grant, courtesy of the Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties.

To make a nomination and for more information go to LoudounChamber.org/awards.