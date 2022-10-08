Potomac Falls HS Staffer Charged with Intoxication

A Potomac Falls High School staff member was charged Friday with being under the influence of alcohol while on campus.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the school resource officer was alerted to the situation just after 10 a.m. Oct. 7.

Amy C. Richards, 60, of Sterling, was charged with being drunk in public and transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center where she was released on her own recognizance. She is a school counseling secretary at the school.