Ready to Ride: Adam’s Bike Park to Open Oct. 22

The ramps are in place and the opening celebration is just weeks away.

Just five months after the groundbreaking for the project, Adam’s Bike Park is scheduled to open Saturday, Oct. 22.

Staring at 2 p.m. that day, kids are encouraged to bring their bikes to test their skills on the park’s trails and ramps.

Inspired by the memory of 15-year-old Adam Caudill and championed by his mother, Michelle, the bike park along Maple Avenue near Loudoun Valley High School has come to fruition with broad—and continuing—community support.

During last week’s Town Council meeting, United Bank Market President Kurt Marx presented a check for $15,000 to support the project. And following the formal ribbon-cutting ceremony, the Elysium Axe Bar plans a fundraiser starting at 4 p.m. to continue to collect money to support future bike park improvements and maintenance.

For more details, go to the Adam’s Bike Park in Purcellville Facebook page.