Purcellville Commission Rejects County Plans for Sports Fields, Commuter Lot

The Purcellville Planning Commission on Thursday voted unanimously to recommend denial of five applications filed by the county government for the long-planned Fields Farms sports complex and a commuter parking lot.

After a series of meetings spent diving into the county’s plans to build eight lighted ballfields and a 260-space commuter parking lot on the county-owned Fields Farm property near the Woodgrove High School campus, the panel ruled that the proposals failed to comply with many goals in the town’s comprehensive plan, was out of scale with Purcellville’s small-town nature and would not adequately protect residents from traffic and noise impacts. The facilities would not directly benefit town residents, they said.

While there was no support for approving the plans, even with conditions, some members advocated reducing the number of ball fields and reducing or eliminating parking space plans. There also was support for the county government considering other park uses on the property, including a recreation center and an aquatics center.

The commission recommended denial of the application to rezone the property and two applications for special use permits. It also denied two commission permit applications required for the projects.

Commission Chair Nan Joseph Forbes thanked her colleagues, especially Vice Chair Ed Neham, for the countless hours of work they put into the Fields Farm review.

“This has been an enormous amount of work and immensely time-consuming for citizen volunteers,” Forbes said. “I’m really proud of us for getting through this tonight and I am relieved that we can pass it on to the Town Council and God bless them.”

The package next goes to the Town Council for final action. The council may ratify or overturn the denial of the commission permits. The rezoning and special use permit applications will be subject to a new round of public hearings before the council takes up the commission’s recommendations.