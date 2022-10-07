New Ombuds Introduced at Equity Committee Meeting

Carey Williams, the newly hired ombuds for Loudoun County Public Schools, introduced herself and shared more about her role during the Oct. 6 meeting of the division’s Equity Committee.

Williams was hired Aug. 23 by the division to serve as a neutral resource to families, employees, and community members to help work out issues of fairness, equity and consistency. She is making the rounds to all division’s advisory committees to introduce herself and share what her position does. Her office will be in the administration building.

During a presentation to the Equity Committee, Williams pointed out her job is to be “confidential, independent, impartial” and an informal resource for everyone in the division. Part of her job will be to listen and clarify what the concern is and make sure the concerns are heard and understood, facilitate conversations, bring people together in informal mediations, provide information on resources and referrals and relay information about LCPS programs, policies and regulations and to empower those who visit her office to advocate for their students according to the presentation.

“Ultimately, I am going to be an early warning system. I can identify trends. I will keep high level data. Because I am a confidential mutual space, I won’t share any names of individuals, but what type of categories are we seeing those concerns. Are they student concerns, employee concerns, are they coming from the community? And then, what subcategories are trending? And then, do we have some systemic areas we need to look at for change,” Williams said

She noted, she does not advocate one particular position or party, investigate potential wrongdoing, impose discipline or overturn disciplinary decisions, make, set or change policy or regulations in the division or provide legal advice.

She said she doesn’t keep files or records of interactions to keep those interactions confidential.

“I am open to talk to anybody about anything. If there is an issue or concern arising and they have tried to resolve it at a lower level and don’t feel like it’s moving forward in the direction, they wish. If they want to understand more deeply an LCPS policy or process or regulation or if they need an impartial resource or a sounding board,” Williams said.

Williams said she has already worked with people in the division since starting over a month ago.

Williams took questions from the committee about her position.

When asked how she would keep information confidential, especially being located at the administration building where a check in system is required to visit, she said she would meet anywhere.

“I have the ability to meet anybody wherever they are comfortable meeting. With that initial phone call that will be something we discuss. What is your comfort level and where would you like to meet? Then whether it’s booking a conference room, I have access to some of our satellite offices, a local library, anywhere the person is comfortable,” she said.

She said the best way to contact her to maintain confidentiality is by phone.

Williams said an annual report would be released that has general areas of concern as well as data when asked if an end of the year summary of what came through the ombuds office would be released. She said policy was being drafted now regarding how it would be distributed.

When asked how her process has been set up to protect against retaliation, she said it would be written into policy.

“Retaliation is not permitted. That is against the core values of this division. I will not share information about a visitor unless I have their express consent to do so,” Williams said.

When asked how she was going to balance everyone’s needs being an office of one and what the time frame is to respond to people, she said she has worked alone in her last three positions and is good at time management.

“I hope to have a touch back with a caller or someone who emails within 24 hours and then to close the loop in two to four days,” Williams said.

She pointed out that calls will be lengthy and in depth, about 60-90 minutes, then there will be follow up time to look into the issue and address concerns. She said as the volume builds and if it becomes overwhelming the division will look into adding resources to help.

Williams has been an educator in Northern Virginia for over 20 years working in both Prince William and Fairfax County Public Schools. In 2019, she became the coordinator for Equity and Student Conduct in Fairfax County Public Schools where she oversaw the students’ rights and responsibilities and discipline data and support for the division. Most recently she has served as a Title IX Investigator for the Equity and Student Relations department in Prince William County Public Schools.

Williams’ office hours are Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. but said she is willing to adjust her schedule to meet the needs of those wishing to meet with her.

Contact her at ombuds@lcps.org or 571-252-2447.