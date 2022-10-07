Murder Suspect Sought After Release from Loudoun Jail

A day after county prosecutors dropped a murder charge against a Round Hill-area man, the Sheriff’s Office is seeking to arrest him on a new charge and asking for the public’s help in tracking him down.

Stone L. Colburn, 25, was charged with second-degree murder in July 2021 following the fatal stabbing of Natalie Crow at their home in the Stoneleigh neighborhood.

A preliminary hearing in the case had been repeatedly delayed while Colburn underwent psychiatric evaluation at Virginia’s Central State Hospital, where he was found mentally incompetent to stand trial. A hearing was held in District Court on Thursday, when prosecutors announced they would not move forward with that case.

Subsequently, a new charge was filed early that same day in Circuit Court by Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Michele I. Burton alleging concealment of a dead body. The filing was made shortly after 9 a.m., ahead of the 1 p.m. District Court hearing. The charge may be filed against someone who transports, secretes, conceals or alters a dead body with malicious intent and to prevent detection of an unlawful act or to prevent the detection of the death or the manner or cause of death. It is a Class 6 felony, carrying a sentence of up to 12 months in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.

In a supporting affidavit, Deputy Ryan Schmidt wrote, “During my investigation, I learned that Ms. Crow’s body was stuffed in a trash can and the trash can was then dragged to the end of the driveway.” He wrote that Colburn had blood on his clothes and had admitted to family members that he had killed her.

According to the Sheriff’s Office alert, Colburn was released from custody at the county’s Adult Detention Center following the District Court hearing that dismissed the murder charge. A request for the details of the timing of Colburn’s transports to and from the ADC and the courthouse, as well as the time of his release was not immediately answered.

Circuit Court Judge James E. Plowman today issued a capias warrant for Colburn’s arrest. Sept. 8 Hearing Set in Round Hill Murder Case