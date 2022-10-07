Afternoon Bus Woes Linger for Several Loudoun Families

More than a month into the school year, several families in western Loudoun still don’t have afternoon bus transportation for their elementary aged students.

The issue surrounds alternative transportation for their children. Alternative transportation requests are made for students to go to or from a location that is not their established bus stop but is within the attendance area of the student’s school, according to the division’s transportation page.

Parents often request alternative transportation when their child has before- or after-school care and when that care center doesn’t provide transportation. Each year parents are sent an email with a deadline to apply; this year requests were opened at the end of June and went until mid-July.

Katia Evans, a mom of two elementary aged students, said she submitted an alternative transportation request in June for her daughters so they could get to their after-school care. Evans has requested and been approved for alternative transportation for several years. She said when she heard nothing more, she started calling the divisions transportation department daily to see if they had been approved.

“I have called [transportation] every single day and talked to multiple people and they could never tell me what was going on,” Evans said. She said she even spoke to a supervisor about the issue.

“She told me, ‘right now it’s not important. Right now, what is important is the kids that go to their own house have transportation, and a lot of them don’t have it. We will get to the alternative kids later,’” Evans said.

She said was told the transportation routing system was new and they would “get to it when they got to it.”

That was an answer she wasn’t happy with.

“I said, excuse me? These kids aren’t important?” Evans said.

According to Evans, that was two weeks before school started.

“It’s ridiculous, we are taxpayers, and we did everything on time,” she said. “How is this happening? These are little kids. We pay the most taxes, we should be getting the best service for what we pay.”

She said in years past when they’ve requested alternative transportation, it has never taken this long to get an answer. Last year, Evans said, they put their request in late and got a bus assigned within two weeks.

She said having school start and no set afternoon bus information for her daughters has left her scrambling. Both she and her husband work full time and can’t leave their job in the middle of the day to pick them up and take them to after-school care.

“This is stressful on parents. They need to do their job. It needs to be expedited. Worst-case scenario, what if they are waiting there for someone to pick them up and something happens? Whose fault is that?” Evans said.

Another parent said they got an email on Aug. 11 saying their “request is pending, and you will be contacted once a decision has been determined.” That was the first and only communication since submitting the request June 30th.

Loudoun County Public Schools media and community relations coordinator Daniel Adams wrote in an email that alternative transportation requests are “generally processed after fall routes are finalized, with those received by the June deadline prioritized for consideration.”

Adams said after the first 30 days of school routes are reviewed and adjusted and said the division expects that to be done later this month.

Sara Brege is another western Loudoun mom facing similar issues.

Her fourth-grade son is autistic and goes to an after-school care center. She said she got a confirmation email in the summer that the alternative transportation request was approved, and the information showed up in the Parentvue system. Then, she said, two days before school started it disappeared. She said it sent her into a panic and she spent the entire first day of school on the phone trying to get answers and a bus for her son.

She said she never got answers, and her son still has no afternoon transportation listed nearly six weeks later. Brege said the school has to write her son a bus pass every day to get him on the bus.

“Luckily, the school gets him where he needs to go every day, but what if there is an emergency? Or an accident? I wouldn’t have any information on where he is, because he isn’t listed on a bus. I basically have to rely on the fact that I hope he is at his after-school facility when I get there,” Brege said.

She said for both she and her son they need the stability of knowing where he is going and which bus he gets on.

“He’s autistic. I need to know, ‘OK, this is your bus every day.’ What happens if they can’t give him a pass?” Brege asked.

Brege said she has requested alternative transportation for several years and it has always been approved. She knows there is no guarantee, but said her frustration lies in the fact they were approved and then it disappeared.

She understands the frustration of other parents not being told one way or the other.

“I understand the bus might be full, I get that, but at the same time an adjustment needs to be made. Maybe do double loads,” Brege said.

Other western Loudoun parents have said they have called transportation almost daily and are still waiting.

On Sept. 30, Director of Transportation Scott Davies sent an email to all families, telling them that the transportation division will be reviewing bus ridership from the fist 30 days of school and make adjustments as needed. He wrote that over the next two weeks, transportation would review unused stops and begin to adjust routes. It listed mid-October as the finalized date for adjustments. It didn’t address alternative transportation issues.

Brege said she thought the email was “ridiculous” and an effort to appease parents.

“You mean to tell me they are going to now remove kids from buses? How do they even know? They don’t take attendance. So if my child is sick one day, or I take them to school now and then, they are going to be removed from a bus? And I then have to go through this process all over again to request transportation. That child may not always be there, but there needs to be a seat for that child,” Brege said.

“There were no answers, and we are still waiting,” Evans said. “This needs to be a priority. It’s a huge safety issue, there are kindergarteners without a bus. This should be the number one thing to resolve.”

Adams wrote in an email that the Transportation Department has been busy with 70,000 of the county’s 82,000 students riding the bus.

“[Transportation] tracks each concern and communication and as of Sept. 30, 79% have been resolved, but they continue to work hard in order to address everyone’s requests and issues,” Adams wrote. He noted it’s a countywide issue.

“We appreciate the concern and frustration some parents are experiencing as we continue to work through the issues. Transportation must continue its adjustments to primary routes and schedules that transport more than 40,000 students daily before addressing all of the individual alternative transportation requests. The school division remains committed to providing the highest quality service to our students and families,” Adams wrote.

A request to speak with the transportation staff dealing with the issues was denied because according to Adams they were busy working on fixing the issues.