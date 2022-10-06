Study Shows Loudoun Wine’s Profile Rising

A study on Loudoun’s brand as “DC’s Wine Country” commissioned by Visit Loudoun showed the county’s reputation as a wine destination is solid, and in Loudoun the wineries are a top tourism draw.

According to Visit Loudoun, the marketing research firm SMARInsights asked more than 1,000 people across key leisure markets for Loudoun tourism including New York City, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Richmond, Charlottesville and Washington, DC about the “DC’s Wine Country” brand, which Visit Loudoun created more than a decade ago. They sought to measure the brand’s effectiveness and level of awareness and found Loudoun’s wineries have been put on the map alongside other nationally-known wine regions.

“This brand was developed back in 2008 and it was time to look at how much we’ve moved the needle in ensuring Loudoun is recognized as a wine region,” Visit Loudoun President & CEO Beth Erickson stated. “Results show that when study participants hear DC’s Wine Country, they recognize where we are. We’re aligning with other established wine regions and the brand has helped advance Loudoun’s award-winning wine industry as a destination.”

Nearly one-third of travelers in Visit Loudoun’s key markets are familiar with what Loudoun has to offer for a leisure trip, and specifically one in five travelers in the New York City area are familiar with Loudoun, according to the study.

Loudoun tourism is also trending over the past three years well above more distant wine regions, with wineries being the top trip motivator. Two-thirds of past visitors gave Loudoun positive ratings, and wine visitors in particular stayed on average for almost three nights and engaged in more activities in Loudoun compared to other tourists—all activities that put more money into local tourism and hospitality businesses.

The study also compared Loudoun to other wine regions like Finger Lakes, Napa Valley and Willamette Valley to see if Loudoun shares characteristics with other wine destinations such as quaint downtowns, great local dining and beautiful scenery. Loudoun performed well for those attributes, which are at the center of its brand and place it among those comparators.

Survey respondents were overwhelmingly in favor of the DC’s Wine Country brand, which was described as an accurate position for the destination which evokes positive images of beautiful scenery, parks and trails, outdoor recreation, great local dining, farm markets and equestrian activities, according to the study.

“While there is still plenty of opportunity to educate people about the destination, we’ve seen phenomenal progress, especially as we look at results next to a comp set of other wine regions,” Erickson stated. “Not only does this study validate our marketing efforts, it shows the importance of Loudoun’s rural assets—including open space—as key differentiators from other regions and illustrates what makes DC’s Wine Country so special.”