Woodgrove High School Rallies, Raises Funds in Memory of Classmate

Students at Woodgrove High School today held a basketball skills fundraiser to benefit The Epilepsy Foundation.

Colette Baine, a senior and member of the Woodgrove girls basketball team, died Aug. 27. Baine had epilepsy.

Danny Maher a senior and member of the boys basketball team organized the skills and three-point basketball contest for the foundation.

A member of the Woodgrove High School boys basketball team shoots three-pointers during a fundraiser event Oct. 6. [Alexis Gustin/Loudoun Now].

Maher, a member of Distributing Education Clubs of America or DECA, had been planning a fundraiser for his senior DECA project. He said when Baine died, he decided to plan a fundraiser for the Epilepsy Foundation.

“Colette passed away from epilepsy and I started thinking I wanted to do some sort of fundraising. I thought it would be a good time to put this out there. I talked to my teacher, and we got it organized and it’s really blown up,” Maher said.

Maher knew Baine from playing basketball and said they would often play in some pickup games.

“I knew and respected her and her work ethic and that really lead me to organize this,” he said.

He said as an advanced marketing class they decorated the senior hallway with purple and put purple epilepsy ribbons all over school. He said the hallway would stay decorated in purple for the rest of the year. The senior hallway at Woodgrove High School decorated in purple to remember classmate Colette Baine who passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 27. [Alexis Gustin/Loudoun Now].

Averie Gannon, a senior and member of DECA, said she was happy to help Maher execute the fundraiser. She said she didn’t personally know Baine but wanted to help in her memory.

“I feel like I missed an opportunity to get to know someone great. I think it motived those who didn’t know her to participate and everyone who did know her is so connected in the community and they feel remorseful together but because they are all connected, they build each other up,” Gannon said.

She said they “wanted to make their senior year something Colette would want to be part of and to make sure she is advocated for and remembered in our Woodgrove legacy and in our class legacy.”

The DECA skills and three-point basketball contest was held during the school’s den time, students clad in purple, paid $2 to watch senior basketball players from both the boys and girls team duke it out with their skills. A Woodgrove High School girls basketball player shoots three-point shots during a fundraiser for the Epilepsy Foundation on Oct 6. [Alexis Gustin/Loudoun Now].

George Hughes, another Woodgrove senior, organized a fundraiser on Instagram for the foundation. Over the past 30 days it has raised $13,500, something he was very thankful about.

Hughes said Baine was his best friend and chose the fundraising goal because 13 was her jersey number.

“I was hoping to raise at least $1,300, I’m just so thankful,” Hughes said.

“I couldn’t be more thankful to have a friend like Colette. She was caring, honest and never failed to make me laugh. … The best part about being friends with Colette is how nice she was. She always knew what to say to me and make me feel better as well,” said Hughes in the Instagram fundraiser. Adding, he felt like he was part of the family.

Hughes said his Instagram story and post about the fundraiser was shared across the nation, with people in Seattle Washington and Denver Colorado donating. He said he received private messages of thanks from parents who lost their children to epilepsy.

Maher said in addition to the skills fundraiser, they ordered about 75 purple T-shirts for the event. He said they sold out shortly after listing them for sale this morning. He said they plan to order more shirts with the proceeds benefitting the Epilepsy Foundation.

“If you are in the gym today you have contributed to the Epilepsy foundation, you came and saw this and all that money is going to go the foundation,” said Maher during the fundraiser.

Annika Rohs, a senior point guard on the Woodgrove High School girls’ basketball team, won the skills competition. She competed against Maher in the final round. Annika Rohs poses for a picture after winning the basketball skills competition at Woodgrove High School on Oct. 6. The fundraiser benefits the Epilepsy Foundation. [Alexis Gustin/Loudoun Now].

Rohs, who has been playing basketball with Baine since eighth grade, said “we are obviously sad about her passing, but we are trying to keep her spirit alive by doing things like this.”

The Oct. 6 event raised $2,000 for the Epilepsy Foundation.

To donate through the Instagram fundraiser Hughes set up go to https://www.instagram.com/p/ChySAsBABVh/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY=