Round Hill Wastewater Treatment Plant Zapped 

Round Hill’s utility staff is working around the clock following an electrical issue that left many of the computerized controls of the wastewater treatment plant inoperable.

The Town Council was briefed on the situation Wednesday night.

While the cause of the apparent power surge or short is not yet known, the town is working with its contractors to locate, purchase and ship replacement parts for the fried equipment, which includes a control screen panel and a mixer motor among other parts. The damage was discovered Tuesday morning.

The plant remains operational, but requires two employees to be on site at all times to manually turn valves and complete other tasks that are normally automated.

Utility Director Marty Feltner said his staff can continue to operate the plant manually, but noted “there is no way we match what the computer does” as far as making minute adjustments during the processing. In her memo to the council, Town Administrator Melissa Hynes noted that with the less precise treatment there was a possibility that some testing samples could fail to meet state-mandated quality standards.

Feltner said he hoped to have enough parts to get some of the automation back online over the weekend. His staff likely will pivot to two 12 hours on/12 hours off shifts by Friday.

“We’re still in good spirits,” he said of the all-hands-on deck emergency.