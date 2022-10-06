Jean T. Hall, 1926-2022

Jean T. Hall, of Purcellville, Virginia, passed away at the age of 96 from natural causes on September 27, 2022 with family by her side.

She was a classy lady with a caring soul. Jean was a true example of love, humor, joy, and spunk.

Jean Hall was born in Georgetown (Washington, DC) on August 5, 1926 to the late Mary Eliza and Earl Michael Todd.

She is survived by her two brothers Stanton L. Todd (Shirley) and E. Michael Todd, Jr. (Evelyn) both of Purcellville Va; three children, David T. Hall (Brenda deceased) of Purcellville, Susan H. Verdin (John) of Waterford, and Jeffrey L. Hall (Pam) of Hamilton; 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, as well as her sister-in-law, Marie J. Hall.

The Todd family moved to Purcellville, Virginia in 1932, Jean was 5 years old. She graduated from Lincoln High School, valedictorian of the class of 1943. Jean started her work career early, taking a job at the Purcellville Bank at the age of 16. She concluded her banking employment as secretary to the President of People’s National Bank of Leesburg. In 1950, she met and married C. Edward Hall (deceased), they raised 3 children together in Purcellville. Upon marriage, Jean started working for Loudoun County Public Schools, as the school secretary for Round Hill Elementary, where she worked for 32 years, retiring in 1991. Jean loved her family, and had an extremely full life.

To Jean faith was very important, illustrated by her 80+ years of active service and support to Bethany United Methodist Church. She was an impassioned shopper, a stylish dresser, a top-notch seamstress, an avid golfer, a regular bridge player, and a devoted Redskins fan. That said, her #1 job was mother, she nurtured, supported, and bragged on her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She made friends easily, and was a good friend to many through the years. And, it will come as no surprise to those who knew her, Jean has yet to meet a person she didn’t want to talk to.

A service will be held on Friday October 7, 2022 (4:00 pm) at Bethany United Methodist Church, followed by a reception at Loudoun Golf and Country Club.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bethany United Methodist Church, Building Fund, P.O. Box 487, Purcellville, Virginia 20134.