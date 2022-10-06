Finding Common Ground and Grounding at Loudoun Therapeutic Riding

Loudoun Therapeutic Riding Center is no stranger to the area. It’s been offering therapeutic riding for 48 years in Leesburg and now in its new location near Lovettsville.

But what sets it apart is what it offers to those who ride there.

It was the first therapeutic horsemanship center established in Virginia. The nonprofit helps adults and children with physical, intellectual, and emotional challenges, helping them build self-confidence, self-discipline, strength, mobility and coordination. Each year they serve around 350 children and adults, with veterans with PTSD among their fastest-growing groups.

Christie McKitrick, community outreach and fundraising at LTR, knows each of the 12 horses in the program. She’s been working with them for a little over a year and can tell you which ones have big personalities, which ones are silly and which ones are bomb-proof—meaning they keep their cool no matter what.

Each horse was selected for specific reasons, but mostly its personality.

“Temperament is the most important thing. They have to be very quiet and confident and also very generous, similar to a human working in this field or any field that requires you to give you have to want to do it. And [horses] have a very generous and giving spirit. You can tell when a horse wants to do something and when a horse doesn’t want to,” McKitrick said.

She describes Lars as a big goofball. The horse is on lease to LTR and enjoying his retirement from fox hunting at the center.

“He overflows with personality. He’s very friendly and everyone loves him. If you were to spend time with him, even just one session, you would see it too. They don’t hide it,” McKitrick said.

Gnomeo is the oldest herd member at the spritely age of 27. She calls him “little prince” and said he is known as being the resident “super sweet unicorn.” Gnomeo is a pony with just the right temperament and size for small riders or for wheelchair users who come to the center. Tom Henkle just finished riding Mae West at Loudoun Riding Center. The nonprofit center offers various types of therapeutic riding services. Alexis Gustin/Loudoun Now

Most of the horses at LTR are retired from sport careers like fox hunting, racing or jumping. Some are leased to the center by people who want their horse to still be active and be around people.

McKitrick said the staff members at LTR have become really good at identifying horses that are a good fit for their riders. She said once the horses arrive, they “slide into it like they’ve been waiting to do it their whole lives.”

Programs at the nonprofit range among therapeutic riding, hippotherapy, carriage driving, Silver Spurs and Equine Services for Heroes.

Hippotherapy is a licensed therapy program that uses occupational and physical therapy as well as speech-language pathology to help with autism and cerebral palsy as well as developmental disorders. Therapists direct purposeful movements of the horse as a patient rides to work on sensory, neuromotor and cognitive systems, according to LTR’s website.

Consistency in day, time, horse and volunteers is incredibly helpful for riders at LTR.

Other programs like therapeutic riding help develop self-awareness, build self-confidence, strengthen muscles, improve posture and concentration among other benefits.

Each program offers something special.

“This is a leveling ground; everyone is on same footing here. Whether it’s the four-year old with Down syndrome or the 30-year-old with autism or the 80-year-old with Alzheimer’s. Everyone is on the same footing here and they can have the same conversations about the horses. It’s common ground, and it’s grounding,” McKitrick said.

McKitrick shared stories of the riders she has watched make great strides while riding Gnomeo.

“Many of our students’ first words ever have been ‘Gnomeo walk on,’” she said, adding some riders feel safer talking to the horses than people.

“They are talking to their horse, and it just comes out and they don’t even think about it. They just say, ‘walk on Gnomeo.’ He really brings out the best for them,” she said with tears in her eyes.

LTR serves about 80 riders in weekly lessons. They also do group work with various hospitals working with kids with behavioral issues and senior living centers in the area. The barn at Loudoun Riding Center. The barn houses 12 horses selected for their gentleness to assist riders in therapy rides. Alexis Gustin/Loudoun Now

The Silver Spurs program partners with senior assisted living communities, especially memory care facilities, to help improve fine motor function, help reconnect with memories and allows for social interaction.

“They come out to the barn and spend a few hours here with the horses and get to engage with one another, and the difference in those folks when they show up and when they leave is tremendous. They are all of a sudden engaging and talking and communicating and making memories and remembering former memories. And that is so important for them because they can so easily get caught up in inertia, but here, there is not inertia, only presence,” McKitrick said.

When asked to explain the science behind why being around a horse has such tremendous effects on people, she described it as being like a mirror.

“The horse is very nonjudgmental. … The horse is like a reflection of you. So if you come to the table quiet and calm the horse is, too. If you come anxious, the horse will be anxious. The horse gives you something to lean on as it settles your soul. There is no science that explains that, it’s only anecdotal. But if you’ve ever had any experience with an animal like a cat or a dog you know how soothing it is. It’s the same with the horse,” McKitrick said.

She said there is a lot of trust between rider and horse because horses are flight animals, meaning they run when they get scared.

“You have to give trust to build trust,” McKitrick said.

McKitrick, a lifelong equestrian, said she can speak from her own experiences with riding and how it helped her. She said the confidence it gave her as a child helped her to overcome her struggle with shyness.

“You can’t have walls up with a horse. The horse will see right through it and if you want to have a relationship with a horse you have to take all of that down. Maybe you can keep those walls up around people, but the horse won’t let you,” McKitrick said.

McKitrick said working with horses helps in so many areas, including post traumatic stress disorder. LTR has several veterans who ride every week. Christie McKitrick pulls some straw from Gnomeo, one of Loudoun Riding Center’s ponies. The center offers a variety of riding services from therapeutic, to hippotherapy to rides for veterans. Alexis Gustin/Loudoun Now

LTR’s Equine Services for Heroes is an accredited center for the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship (PATH) and welcomes all vets. There is no expectation to talk about their service and, according to McKitrick, they don’t have to be disabled in any way. They just have to show up wanting to ride and they will be taught.

“Being around a horse forces you to be present. You can’t be around a horse and worry about other things because if you aren’t paying attention to what your horse is doing, he might step on your foot or get away from you. You have to be paying attention and be present and that is what gives people that grounding feeling,” she said.

“There is no expectation, no need to perform. There are no parameters you have to meet to be successful. You are successful just by showing up, and the horse doesn’t care as long as you are kind to it. If you can come and set aside your concerns and work on your partnership with your horse than you’ve created something new and that is something you have achieved for yourself. And maybe some days the achievement is that you got on your horse and walked around and you didn’t cry, and that is still an achievement,” McKitrick said.

LTR is entirely donation based, and according to McKitrick, service fees cover about 23% of its operating costs annually. The organization relies heavily on various fundraisers throughout the year, including the Dining in the Dark fundraiser coming up on Oct. 13 at Bourbon Bayou Kitchen in Ashburn.

She said the donated space at Morven Park for the past 26 years really helped LTR grow into what it is today. They were able to expand the program and move to the new location to better serve riders, but the move meant added costs and a mortgage.

CEO Paul Shane said inflation and the global atmosphere have caused people to close their wallets and circle the wagons, so to speak.

“Like everyone else in the nonprofit world, we are struggling to raise funds in this economy,” Shane said. And they are hoping for everyday miracles to keep their doors open and to continue to offer programs at LTR.

“We are not a typical nonprofit. We can’t just ask the horse not to eat. There’s a little more sense of urgency to raise the funds,” said Shane.

Dining in the Dark is an experience meant to create experiential empathy. Diners eat in low light with eye shades to better understand what a person who experiences blindness experiences. It is also a foodie experience, Shane said.

Dining in the Dark is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Bourbon Bayou Kitchen in Ashburn. For more information, go to dininginthedark.net. Anna McConnell, 19 poses with the horse she rides at Loudoun Therapeutic Riding Center. Riders ride the same horse at the same time with the same trainer and volunteers for consistency. Alexis Gustin/Loudoun Now