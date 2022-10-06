DC Region Reports Air Quality Improvement

The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments’ Ozone Season Summary reported the region just saw its best three-year period for air quality since it began tracking it, and the fewest poor air quality days since 2020.

The council reported just three “code orange” unhealthy air days in 2022, a decrease from eight days in 2021, and the second-lowest ever counted, after the COVID-19 pandemic year of 2020 which saw office and government closures, telecommuting and only two code orange days. The region has not seen a more serious “code red” air quality day since 2018.

Those results are also despite weather conditions that typically bring more outside pollution into the region.

“Our region’s continued focus on reducing emissions by power plants, promotion of more environmentally-friendly travel options and telework, and programs to encourage renewable and efficient energy use have had a significant impact on improved air quality,” MWCOG Air Quality Committee Chair and Arlington County Board Member Takis Karantonis stated. “We no longer experience poor air quality as a result of weather conditions that would have typically resulted in unhealthy air.”

Current conditions would see the region meet federal ozone standards, a longstanding priority for the council.