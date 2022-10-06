Aldie Man Pleads Guilty to Multi-Million Dollar Embezzlement 

An Aldie man pleaded guilty today to one count of wire fraud resulting from a federal investigation into the alleged embezzlement of more than $7 million from a company he worked for.

According to court documents, Kevin Lee, 38, was the controller for a McLean company for which he had access to all the company’s finances, recordkeeping, and operational accounts. Between October 2018 and August 2021, Lee used his access to embezzle more than $7,000,000 through multiple transfers into his personal bank accounts. He disguised the transactions as payments to vendors and by falsifying information in the company’s recordkeeping software. He also was found to have re-directed money from a line of credit in the company’s name to cover revenue shortfalls created by his crimes.

Lee is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 12 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.