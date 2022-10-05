Wireless Broadband Network Pitched in Purcellville

There may be a new answer to Purcellville residents’ frustration with slow internet connections.

Last week, the founder of McLean-based Aer Wireless briefed the Town Council on technology that uses a combination of fiberoptic cable, Wi-Fi and solar panels to provide internet access at speeds he said are not available from other in-town providers.

Keith Walker said the technology could blanket the town with high-speed access—100 Mbps upload and download.

“The technology that we’re using is quite different from the internet that you know,” Walker said. “The Wi-Fi that you know has a range of 100 to 300 feet. The Wi-Fi that we would look to deliver has a range of two by two kilometers.”

The platform includes television packages to customers and a free public Wi-Fi that can be used by the town and business for promotions and connecting with visitors. He said it also sets the foundation for smart city solutions—such as sensors that can detect and report gunshots or help improve traffic flow.

Walker said the technology is well suited for rural areas because its signals are unimpaired by obstacles such as trees. It also is not a hotspot system but allows users to move anywhere in the service zone and receive uninterrupted service, he said.

Founded in 2017, Walker said the company is still a startup, having deployed services to 224 homes including an Indigenous reservation in Calgary, Canada.

He said prices range from $79 to $125, depending on the speed requirements.

“There is one thing I can assure you: It is still going to be less than going full fiber to every doorstep and every place, and yet still exceed” the service levels of other providers, Walker said.

The roll out would not require town funds, he said.

The next step would be for the company to study the town and develop a deployment plan, determining where fiber connections and wireless routers are needed. Walker said he would return after that work is completed to work with the town to refine the network.The Aer Wireless proposal comes as Google is working with town and county leaders to establish a free Wi-Fi network serving Purcellville’s downtown business district. The offering is part of the company’s good neighbor initiative in counties across the