Richard Carl Riemenschneider, 1936-2022

Richard Carl “Dick, Remo” Riemenschneider, a respected Loudoun County attorney, avid hunter and lifelong polo player, father, grandfather and friend, died September 23, 2022 at his home in Bluemont, Virginia.

Remo was born November 30, 1936 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the son of Mildred Oberst and Carl Riemenschneider, and grew up in Sherwood, Wisconsin.

He attended the University of Virginia, where he earned a B.S. from the McIntire School of Commerce. He attended the University of Virginia School of Law, graduating in 1964. While at The University, he was a member, and later president, of the Chi Psi fraternity, a member of the intra-fraternity counsel, a member of the ribbon society, an Eli Banana, and a member of the Lawn Society.

After graduating from law school in 1964, he began his law career at the law firms of Weaver, diZerega & Major, an, later formed his own firm with partners, George Martin and Thomas Murtaugh. In 1976, he became a sole practitioner at 16 Wirt Street. He served as President of the Loudoun County Bar Association, served on the Board of Directors for the Virginia State Bar (Representative of the 20th Judicial Circuit Court), on the board of Leesburg-based Jefferson Savings & Loan Association, and as Director of the Marshall National Bank, Marshall, VA and on its Trust and Audit Committees.

A man deeply involved in the Town of Leesburg, Dick was a fixture at Leesburg Restaurant’s “lunch table” joining his many friends and peers where dice are rolled for a free lunch and debates held on town, county and state issues. Remo’s lifelong love of polo began when as a child he worked at Joy farm. His passion for polo continued at UVA where he was a team captain, president and the intercollegiate most valuable player. In the summer of 1958, he played on an American all-star team that competed in England for six weeks. In 2016, he received one of polo’s highest honors and was inducted into the U.S. Polo Association Hall of Fame. He held numerous executive positions with the U.S. Polo Association, including, President (1993-95) and Chairman (1995-97). He was a founder of the University of Virginia Polo Center (1965) in Charlottesville, VA and served on Virginia Polo’s Board of Directors from 1965 until the time of his death. He also served as Chairman of the Virginia Polo Endowment Fund. In 2021, he was the first recipient of Virginia Polo’s Cavalier Award.

Remo also served on the following establishments, including: Trustee for the Foxcroft School (Middleburg, VA) and as a member of the Board for The Hill School (Middleburg, VA) and the Piedmont Fox Hounds (Upperville, VA) Finally, he was a long-standing member of the Catoctin Farmers’ Club (Leesburg, VA), one of the oldest Farmer’s Club in the country.

He is survived by his loving wife, Andrea, his four children: Robin Burge (Richard), Polly Gardiner, John Van Sant (Elizabeth), and was predeceased by his daughter, Stephanie Van Sant Auen. He has 10 loving grandchildren who adored him, and with whom he has shared his passion for hunting dogs and horses. He spent many evenings on his porch regaling them with his stories and life lessons. A service was held on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 11:30 am at Trinity Church, Outdoor Sanctuary, Upperville, VA.

A reception followed at Trinity Church’s Coxe Hall. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: The Polo Training Foundation, 852 E. Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL 33470.

Arrangements by Royston Funeral Home, Middleburg, VA.