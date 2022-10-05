Loudoun Supervisors Seek Civil Offense for Metro Fare Jumping

Loudoun supervisors in a split vote deferred passing new local laws in Metro stations and trains as they seek a civil penalty—as opposed to a criminal charge—for fare jumping.

Localities with Metro service typically pass similar local ordinances governing conduct on Metrorail stations, trains and buses, giving local law enforcement like the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office the authority to enforce those laws alongside Metro police. Some of those are relatively uncontroversial—such as the bans on smoking or littering, vandalizing, tampering with emergency exits or riding on top of trains. But the proposal to create a Class 2 misdemeanor offense for riding without paying the fare halted a vote to approve the new ordinances Sept. 14.

The second-most serious of misdemeanor offenses, Class 2 misdemeanors are punishable by up to a $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail. Some supervisors worried about the prospect of giving people criminal records for hopping over the turnstile; others said in practice, that is uncommon and civil penalties are unenforceable on Metro.

Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles), who also serves on the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority Board of Directors, which governs Metro, said the system is estimated to miss out on about $50 million a year in revenue because of fare jumping.

“We have had a significant uptick of crime on Metro, including fare evasion, which has become a very serious threat to us both in terms of the fiscal situation and creating an atmosphere of lawlessness on the system,” he said. He likened skipping the fare to petit larceny—a more serious Class 1 misdemeanor.

“You are stealing from us if you enter our system and you do not pay, so it is treated like any other theft would be, and whether or not that’s adjudicated harshly is up to the criminal justice system,” he said.

And Sheriff’s Office Captain TJ DeLitta advised that deputies will not enforce civil offenses. Letourneau said transit police also do not enforce civil penalties where they exist.

“We wouldn’t necessarily put our deputies into that position, to try to enforce a civil infraction within the Silver Line,” DeLitta told supervisors. “Too many things can happen that we don’t want to put our deputies into that particular situation.”

In practical terms, even the criminal penalty would be seldom-enforced, some argued, and judges are likely to be lenient with all but the most unrepentant repeat offenders. Letourneau said in 2021 there were only 22 citations for fare evasion across Metrorail. DeLitta said deputies will not be standing guard at the station, meaning they would have to either happen to be there on patrol to see someone jump a turnstile, or respond to a call, unlikely to be made over a routine hop over a turnstile.

“They’re going to have to call in, we’re going to have to get there, somebody’s going to have to make a complaint, and by that time your train’s two stops away,” he said. “We’re not going to be able to get them anyway.”

“I’m not sure what we’re doing here with this, unless we’re going to go and say we’re going to hire private security to handle civil and then we’re going to fund private security to be in our two Metro stops,” said Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge). He also pointed to the cost of fare evasion—a cost picked up by DC-region taxpayers who help fund Metrorail.

But a slim majority on the county board voted to hold off on adopting an ordinance while county staff members prepare an option for a civil penalty, which could be either instead of or in addition to the criminal charge. They expressed concerns about possibly creating permanent records for fare evasion—and about who those rare cases of enforcement would fall on.

County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said the idea of a criminal offense “goes straight to the reason that I believe we really over-incarcerate in this country.” And she said “we are being way too blasé in saying what we know what we don’t’ know” about what a judge would do. She recalled her time working in mental health and substance abuse with inmates in county jail.

“I want to know who actually might get the tap on the wrist the one time, versus who may not get that tap that one time, because the system is not even, and I don’t just trust the system,” she said. “I wish I could, but I worked in the system for years, and I saw who came through those doors and for what offenses.”

Supervisors voted 5-4 to see the civil option, with Buffington, Letourneau and Supervisor Caleb E. Kershner (R-Catoctin) and Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg) opposed.