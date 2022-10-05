Loudoun County Offers Fee Waivers for Affordable Housing Development

As part of the ongoing effort to attract more affordable housing to Loudoun and streamline local approvals, supervisors have approved fee waivers for a range of development permits.

The waivers are only available to 100% affordable housing developments, and not to rezonings or to mixed-income developments. Projects are capped at $100,000 in waived fees.

The fees that may be waived range across zoning permits, construction plans, site plans, occupancy permits, subdivision records, utility permits, right-of-way dedications and more—across the various local administrative permits that developers must normally pay to acquire.

According to a county staff report, the waivers can support not only small or single-family developments, but also large affordable housing developments by reducing initial development costs that are usually paid directly by the developer or with higher-interest commercial loans. The fee waivers will also count as local match funding for developers seeking financing from Virginia Housing’s REACH loan program.

Supervisors unanimously approved the fee waivers Sept. 14.