Letter: Tony Quintana, Lovettsville

Editor: Nothing boils my cookie more that those who criticize from the sidelines. Monday morning quarterbacking, a sport dominated by religious keyboard warriors.

I have served with Christopher Hornbaker for over a decade. From the Town of Lovettsville Planning Commission, to the Lovettsville Town Center HOA, and more recently on the Town Council. Chris is the best of the best, and we are lucky to call him a neighbor.

Never has Chris failed to perform when he commits to a task. A contestant for Mr. Congeniality award recognition he clearly is not. In the end, what matters is electing people like Chris who represent our interests well irrespective of circumstance. A true hero to those who care for what matters most, the bottom line.

I proudly support Christopher Hornbaker for mayor of The town that begins with love.

Tony Quintana, Lovettsville