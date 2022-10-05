Lerner Inducted as Loudoun Laurels Honoree

The Loudoun Laurels Foundation on Friday celebrated the lifetime contributions of Sandy Lerner as its 30th honoree Friday night during a gala ceremony at the Lansdowne Resort.

An entrepreneur-turned-farmer, Lerner was recognized for directing her efforts and resources toward philanthropy, sustainable and humane farming, land conservation, and historic preservation. She was a co-founder of Cisco Systems and moved to Ayrshire Farm west of Middleburg in 1995. Through her conservation and preservation endeavors, as well as her pioneering organic, predator-friendly, and humane farming initiatives and her work to save endangered breeds of domestic livestock, Lerner is credited with blending tradition and technology to serve the interests of Loudoun residents, both human and animal.

Lerner’s love of animals began at early in life. She said her earliest memory is riding a horse with her father in the Arizona hills at age 2. After the divorce of her parents, she lived with her aunt on a northern California farm, where she developed her traits of independence and self-reliance.

“We’re not a family that is good with kids. We’re all very independent and very interested in what each person is doing themselves. And I don’t really think that any of the people who raised me had the mindset that they were somehow giving me a set of values and preparing me for the world. That was my problem,” she said in an interview recorded for the Loudoun Laurels archive. “You know, I spent the majority of my childhood in a barn with the animals.”

Growing up in California in the 1960s, Lerner said keeping busy kept her out of trouble.

“There was a lot of opportunity to get into big-time trouble. At six in the morning, I had to feed the cows. And when I got home from school, before I could even think about doing anything else I had to go out, change the sprinklers and feed the cows,” she said. “And at the end of the day, I think being needed is the most important thing for a child. Most children, I think, especially in the cities, are just superfluous. It really doesn’t matter if they get up or not. I can’t imagine going through life like that. But if I didn’t feed the cows, they didn’t get fed.”

She put herself through college, funded in part by selling shorthorn cattle from a herd she built through her years participating in 4-H. She said after earning a degree in comparative communist philosophy—one that came with few job prospects—she qualified for a state scholarship and headed to Claremont Graduate School. There a professor introduced her to quantitative research methods, and she was soon running a computer facility. She got her first internet account in 1975.

“I learned Fortran programming and I learned some work on systems. I repaired the IBM card readers. I hurt my back carrying cases of computer cards to the horrible IBM system. But we had a DEC 10 [mainframe computer] timesharing system and I’ve been a 36-bit junkie all my life, all my professional life. If you’re not playing with 36 bits, you don’t have a full deck,” she said.

Her coding skills then got her into Stanford. That’s where she met Leonard Bosack, her future husband and Cisco co-founder, who led efforts to connect the university’s 5,000 computers spread over 8,000 acres through a local area network. When the couple sought to sell the routers they developed for that system through the university, Stanford’s leaders denied the request. It was then, Lerner said, she went to San Francisco with $5 in her pocket and founded Cisco.

“We ran the company on our credit cards for three years. Nobody would fund us. Nobody would give us funding. First of all, there was a woman involved. And secondly, it was a public protocol. And thirdly, Len is not your average business guy. Len can make me look pretty normal. And so—although Len’s a great guy, there’s nothing wrong with Len—it’s just we didn’t look or talk or sound like the people that had MBAs that they wanted to fund,” Lerner said. “So we ran it on credit cards. And by the time we finally got funding—I always say it was like literally our 70th or 80th venture group that we talked to—we were selling a quarter million dollars a month over the internet with no sales force.”

The investment partnership was to be short-lived.

“We had been very naive when we had taken venture money,” she said. “We used the venture capitalists’ lawyers. So everybody says, what’s the biggest thing you’ve ever learned in business? The answer is: Get your own lawyer.”

The deal came with a four-year vesting agreement, and she was pushed out halfway through that period. Bosack, then her ex-husband, quit the company to walk out with her.

Bosack went to Seattle and Lerner wanted to go back east. She settled at Ayrshire just west of Middleburg.

The transition wasn’t necessarily a smooth one.

“It was, it was tough. I had purple hair. I was a girl. I was alone. Not a great area to be single. I was obviously after everybody’s husband—I was not. And I didn’t allow fox hunting on my farm. I rode motorcycles and I was from technology. So the fox hunting thing was what everybody made a huge, huge issue about. But, you know, this is a breeding animal farm,” Lerner said. Then her decision to open a restaurant, Hunters Head Tavern in Upperville, drew nasty community opposition.

As she got involved with area churches and community events like the annual stable tour, she was welcomed in.

“So it did take a long time. And I started making friends. The lady who was the first person who invited me anywhere, just passed away recently, and I really, really liked her, that was Mrs. Horkan. And some people just decided to take a chance on me. And, you know, I’ve been here 25 years,” she said.

In her remarks during Friday’s gala, Lerner highlighted the importance of volunteerism and the value of service clubs.

She noted that if three-quarters of Loudoun residents donated at hour a month to volunteer service, the work would equate to more than 1,800 full time jobs.

“Volunteerism has benefits to health, happiness, and wellbeing. You become part of the community,” she said.

“People who recognize the extent to which we in this room, in this country and in this county are blessed. We have the financial means and the personal freedom to enable us to think not just of ourselves if we want to. We have a choice,” she said.

Lerner said it was especially important to get kids involved—and off their phones. “You can’t really see the needs of others from behind a phone,” she said.

Involvement in service clubs helps young people find their strengths and build self-reliance, she said.

“My experience in helping other people started in 4-H,” she said. “If not for 4-H I would not be here today.”

“You bring leaders together in service clubs and you share strengths and skills. You deepen your roots within the community with service clubs and you get to work with community leaders, and you get to learn from other people,” Lerner said.

“We need to help our young people choose and cherish the opportunity to volunteer—to give. Giving transcends gender, politics, religion, color, and species. Giving teaches kindness and responsibility. People who are giving don’t have time for boredom, no time for the negative, no time for hate,” she said.

The event is a fundraiser for the Loudoun Laurels Foundation, which has provided $1 million in scholarships to Loudoun high school graduates. Two new four-year $40,000 scholarships were presented this year, to Tuscarora’s Jasmeet Kaur and Potomac Fall’s Carlos Morales, both headed to George Mason University.

