Electrical Fire Destroys Purcellville Area Barn; Firefighter injured

The Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office has ruled the Tuesday morning fire that destroyed a Purcellville-area barn was accidental.

The fire in the 18000 block of Silcott Springs Road was reported to county dispatchers at 8 a.m. Oct. 4. Fire and Rescue units from Purcellville, Philomont, Round Hill, and Hamilton were dispatched. They arrived to find a 400-square-foot barn on fire. It was extinguished within 90 minutes..

One firefighter was injured and transported to the hospital. No other individuals or animals were reported injured.

The Fire Marshal’s Office investigation determined that the fire was caused by an unspecified electrical event from wiring exposure on the second floor of the barn. The damages to the barn and its contents are estimated at $401,280.

To prevent electrical fires, the agency recommends that all electrical work be done and inspected by a qualified electrician in accordance with all local permitting requirements. Also an electrician should be called there are frequent problems with blowing fuses or tripping circuit breakers, a tingling feeling when touching an electrical appliance, discolored or warm wall outlets, burning or rubbery smell coming from an appliance, flickering or dimming lights, or sparks from an outlet.