Charlotte Slaney-Lewis, 1936-2022

Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Charlotte Slaney-Lewis, 85, passed away on September 23.

Charlotte was born in Memphis, Texas on November 11, 1936 to Chrystal and Lesley Calhoun. A military family, they were stationed as far away as Otsu, Japan and Fairbanks, Alaska.

In Fairbanks she married her first husband Tom Slaney at age 18, raising three children, Deborah Christine, Kara Lynn, and James Jay in Springfield, Virginia.

By the 1970s Charlotte completed business school and built a career in the mortgage industry.

There she married banker James R. Lewis in 1983, sharing a life with him in Springfield and Leesburg. Charlotte was a loving “Grammie” to her granddaughters Chrystal and Selina, and great-grandchildren Emily, Timmy and Luke.

Charlotte also volunteered for Meals on Wheels. Dodona Manor and the Women’s Club of Leesburg. She is survived by her husband James, children Deborah Slaney and husband James Iwerks, Kara Gentile and husband Arnie Gentile, James Slaney, grandchildren Chrystal Slaney, Selina Brooks and husband Timothy Brooks, great-grandchildren Emily Amaya, Timothy and Luke Brooks, many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends, and her beloved poodle, Prince.

We will never forget the many ways she showed her love to us all. Donations in her memory may be made to a pet rescue of your choice.