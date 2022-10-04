Mount Vernon Awards History Teacher of the Year in Loudoun

George Washington’s Mount Vernon has named Loudoun teachers both the 2022 History Teacher of the Year and the runner-up.

Nellie Beaman, a sixth-grade history teacher at Eagle Ridge Middle School in Ashburn, was named the 2022 History Teacher of the Year.

Beaman, who is in her 12th year of teaching, also serves as the sixth-grade collaborative learning team teacher, has been involved in programs like Odyssey of the Mind, and has been key in the district’s professional development, providing teacher mentorship, curriculum development support to middle school social science and global studies, according to a press release.

“Her love and passion ignite a spark of curiosity and a love of history in her students. She is constantly finding ways to bring history to life for them,” a colleague wrote in a recommendation for the award.

“[H]er impact has been huge at Eagle Ridge and in our pyramid of schools over the course of many years,” another added.

Her dedication to continued professional development is also evident through her participation in a range of programs provided through the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, National Endowment for the Humanities, and the George Washington Teacher Institute, according to the press release.

The Mount Vernon History Teacher of the Year is given annually to one teacher in the Washington, DC area who brings creativity and passion to their teaching, generates a love of learning and deepens their students’ understanding and appreciation of the subject, according to a press release. The winner receives a $5,000 cash award and a fully-funded field trip to Mount Vernon for their students.

This year’s runner-up, James Sassak, is an eighth-grade civics teacher at Blue Ridge Middle School. He will receive a cash award of $500 and distance learning programs for his students.

This year marks the 14th anniversary of the Mount Vernon History Teacher of the Year award, provided through support from the Robertson Foundation. The award review panel was made up of Mount Vernon education staff who design programming and resources for K-12 students and teachers.

“Mount Vernon is indebted to great history teachers. It is our honor each year to champion leaders in this field,” Mount Vernon Vice President for Education Allison Wickens stated. “We are proud to showcase the importance of their work and the lasting impact of their daily efforts.”

Mount Vernon President and CEO Doug Bradburn will present the award to Beaman at 7 p.m. on Oct. 11 during the Fred W. Smith National Library for the Study of George Washington’s Ford Evening Book Talk and Official Book Launch: George Washington and the Myth of American Masculinity.