Leesburg Police Investigate Jewelry Store Burglary

The Leesburg Police Department is investigating a Monday morning burglary at Leesburg Jewelers.

According to the report, officers were dispatched to the store in the Shoppes of Dodona Manor retail center along East Market Street shortly before 5:30 a.m. Oct. 3. They found that someone had shattered the plate glass entry door and had taken an undetermined amount of property.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone who has not already spoken with law enforcement and has information about the incident is asked to contact Detective C. Hill at 703-771-4500 or at chill@leesburgva.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.

The Police Department recommend that business owners discourage would-be burglars by leaving on interior lights, leaving empty cash drawers open while your business is closed, installing motion activated lighting, installing security cameras, and installing audible alarms.