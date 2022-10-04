Leesburg Parking Lot Closed; Church & Market Construction to Begin

Leesburg’s Church Street parking lot closed this week in advance of the start of construction on the Church & Market development.

The town has leased the surface parking lot at the corner of Church and Loudoun streets for the past four years.

Construction on the Church & Market development is expected to begin in the coming weeks and the lot will be completely blocked off to traffic by early next week.

Church & Market, incorporating the former Loudoun-Times Mirror property, was approved as a mixed-used development with 115 apartments, 15,000 square feet of ground-floor retail/restaurant space and 10,000 square feet of office space.

To assist visitors to the downtown area, the town has updated its parking brochure. Locations of downtown parking facilities may be found at leesburgva.gov/visitors/getting-here/downtown-parking.