Leesburg BAR Weighs in on Downtown Hotel Concept

A week after garnering interest from members of the Town Council, developer Kevin Ash on Monday took his concept of building a downtown hotel to the Board of Architectural Review.

Ash said he was just seeking preliminary feedback as the project continues to take shape.

The development is proposed on a 0.6-acre lot at 208 S. King St. Ash said he is looking at a mixed-use project with a restaurant, two floors of office space and five fourth-floor condos that could be built by-right with only administrative review. He said the other option, which he called Hotel Burg, is a 40-room boutique hotel that would require special exception review by the Planning Commission and Town Council. Last week, the council authorized the study of changing parking requirements and building height limits that could facilitate the hotel concept.

Both concepts would require a certificate of appropriateness from the BAR.

A rendering Ash provided to the BAR showed a four-story structure being built behind the property’s circa-1895 Queen Anne-style building. BAR members raised concerns that the large addition would overwhelm the exiting building. Suggestions to overcome that concern included locating the larger building to the rear of the property, building multiple smaller structures or even adjusting the new building alignment to move closer to the front in line with the streetscape.

Ash, who has experience building downtown as the developer of the Leesburg Central at the corner of Loudoun and Harrison Streets and Courthouse Commons on Market Street, said he is working with architect Dieter Meyer, who served on the BAR for 12 years, on the project and would take the input into consideration.

No applications have been filed.