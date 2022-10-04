Eric Rickard, Sterling

Editor: After the Jennifer Wexton/Hung Cao debate, I was left with more questions than answers.

The November election will be a referendum on the Biden presidency. The top 5 issues in Virginia are: 1) the economy, 2) parental rights to guide and protect their children, 3) border security, 4) skyrocketing fentanyl deaths and human trafficking in Virginia, and 5) ultimately President Biden’s divisive policies. Before voters cast their ballots they have a right to know where each candidate stands on the issues. Hung Cao very clearly articulated his positions on all the important issues. Ms. Wexton seemed illusive, so I am asking for her clear articulated positions as well.

1) The Biden administration is intends to rewrite Title IX to re-define sex to include sexual orientation and gender identity. Title IX paved the way for women to have opportunities on par with men. As a mother, do you now support forcing women to play on sports teams and use the same bathrooms and locker rooms as those born male but identifying as female? How is it that a transgender athlete’s self-esteem is more important a women’s physical safety?

2) When President Trump left office, inflation was at 1.4%. Within 12 months President Biden’s election, and well before Putin invaded Ukraine, inflation rose to 7.9%. Inflation now stands at 8.3%, the highest in 40 years. What do you say to families who forfeit food so they can buy gas to work or pay their electric bills?

3) Public education is the number 2 issue with Loudoun County residents after the economy. Terry McAuliffe said that parents had no right to participate in their children’s education. Gov. Northam’s administration gave school boards the right to exclude parents from issues regarding their children. U.S. Attorney General Garland put parents on a domestic terrorist watchlist. As chair of the Congressional Transgender Caucus, do teacher’s authorities exceed parent’s rights with regards to their children’s gender identity? Do you support forcing teachers to forego their Constitutional and be forced to use personal pronouns without the consent of that child’s parents?

4) Virginians are frustrated by the hypocrisy of the Democrat party when it comes to addressing the illegal alien issue, The crisis at our southern border is one of the top concerns of 10th District citizens. Approximately 4 million illegal immigrants entered our country since Joe Biden became President. How do justify the deaths of immigrants and U.S. citizens caused by the massive increases in drug trafficking, fentanyl, human trafficking, and criminal activity? How do you justify allowing known terrorists to enter our country? Do you believe the wall on our southern border should be completed?

5) You loudly and proudly declared that you are on “Team Joe” and voted with President Biden 100% of the time. Why should the voters of the 10th Congressional District re-elect you as their representative when the Biden-Wexton policies have crushed our economy, wrecked our confidence in public education, made it impossible to define what a woman is, divided us by the color of our skin, shattered the reputation of the US around the world, and destroyed our sense of safety, security, and stability?

Where do you stand on the issues that matter most to Virginians?

Eric Rickard, Sterling