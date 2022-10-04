Crews Work to Clean Up Downtown Leesburg Fuel Spill

Loudoun County Fire-Rescue hazardous materials teams are working to contain a spill of diesel fuel that has entered Town Branch and Tuscarora Creek through downtown Leesburg.

The spill happened Tuesday morning during the refilling of a generator on Inova Loudoun Hospital’s Cornwall campus. The fuel traveled through the stormwater collection pipes and entered Town Branch just west of King Street.

Crews have set up three sections of absorbent booms on the waterways, with the containment zone stretching from Georgetown Park along South King Street to area of Sycolin Road and Plaza Street.

Containment booms are laid across Town Branch near Georgetown Park following a diesel fuel on Inova Loudoun Hospital’s Cornwall campus Oct. 4.

Loudoun County hazmat crews arrive at Georgetown Park to contain a fuel spill that entered Town Branch.