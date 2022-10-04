Afghan ‘Safe Haven’ in Lansdowne Wraps Without Complaints

The months-long Operation Allies Welcome safe haven at the National Conference Center wrapped up at the end of September without a single complaint to the county, according to county supervisors.

Between March and September the conference center was a stop along the journey for 4,500 Afghan nationals as they fled their country to resettle in the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The department announced last Tuesday that all evacuees had left the center and transitioned to other communities around the U.S., and the agency was demobilizing and vacating the site. The National Conference Center announced it would return to normal business Oct. 1.

And despite initial fears from some area residents and the county sheriff, the operation ran almost invisibly, with district Supervisor Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn) and County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large), both Lansdowne residents, confirming the county had received no complaints since evacuees began arriving.

Operation Allies Welcome was the federal effort to relocate Afghans fleeing their country after U.S. forces ended their 20-year fight in the country and quickly withdrew, allowing the Taliban to reclaim power, in August 2021. At the National Conference Center, for many a first stop after arriving in the country, services included assistance applying for work authorization., attending English language classes, getting matched with their new U.S. communities; learning about the U.S. legal and immigration systems, and participating in cultural orientation classes.

Loudoun residents first learned that the conference center could operate as a safe haven site in a Feb. 17 press release from county Sheriff Michael L. Chapman, who raised concerns about the site and the Afghan allies passing through it, including about vetting their backgrounds, the location in a residential area, and the federal government’s law enforcement authority on the campus.

County and federal officials and National Conference Center management on Feb. 24 hosted a public information meeting at the center that lasted until midnight, taking questions from residents in Lansdowne and beyond. That meeting featured back-and-forth between people expressing fears about the evacuees, federal officials expressing confidence in the program, and members of the public supporting the evacuation effort and wanting to know if there was more they could do to help.

Turner, a retired Air Force officer, pointed out at that meeting that many of the evacuees had assisted in the U.S.’s 20-year war in Afghanistan and that they and their families could be targeted by the Taliban for that work if they stayed in Afghanistan.

“How confident do you feel that the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA can protect the community from these war heroes and their scary teenage boys?” one attendee quipped.

But the federal government and National Conference Center were also often secretive about the operation—a Department of Homeland Security spokesman declined to give advance notice of when evacuees would begin arriving, and supervisors at the Feb. 24 meeting said they had only learned a half-hour before it began that the contract to use the site had already been signed. Although Chapman publicized the news on Feb. 17, he said he learned about the possibility on Feb. 4 when federal authorities first toured the site. Once the site was in operation, reporters were not allowed in.

Lansdowne Conservancy and homeowners association members at the February meeting decried the lack of transparency.

Ultimately, the only public disruption at the campus was a fire-rescue response to an electrical smell at the National Conference Center in April. People staying there were briefly evacuated and no fire was found.

“I can’t say enough about my team and all that they have accomplished throughout these past months and the immense gratitude for the ongoing support from the community,” National Conference Center General Manager John Walsh stated after the operation wrapped up. “We could not have done this without the aid of our civic leaders and the partnerships with various organizations throughout Loudoun County. This effort was about putting our best foot forward in a critical time, and we could not be more honored to have played a small part in the transition of thousands of our allies as they begin their new lives throughout the nation.”