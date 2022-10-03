Substitute Teacher Charged with Assault at Leesburg School

Following an investigation by the Leesburg Police Department and the school division, a substitute teacher was charged over the weekend with assaulting a student at Tuscarora High School.

The incident happened Sept.16. The school resource officer was told that a student had been forcefully removed from a classroom by the teacher, Hans Mirzaei, 68, of Leesburg. The student reported no injuries, according to the department.

After the incident was reported, Loudoun County Public Schools removed Mirzaei from the building and worked with Leesburg Police to investigate the incident. Investigators presented the case to the Commonwealth’s Attorney Office. Mirzaei was issued a summons on Sunday and was released.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone who has information about the case is asked to contact Officer M. Hackney at 703-771-4500 or at mhackney@leesburgva.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.