Purcellville Council, Staff Seek Improved Working Relationships

With three months left in its term, the Purcellville Town Council is working to set a new foundation for the council-staff relationship that replaces frustration and distrust with a commitment to trust, respect, and civility.

On Thursday, the council received the results of an independent management analysis that studied the increasingly public frictions playing out in the council chambers. And On Saturday, the council held a day-long meeting to set a better project management structure, to be in place when a new mayor and up to three new council members take their seats in January.

Four years after helping to guide Purcellville through its last management crisis, municipal government veteran John Anzivino returned to Town Hall on Sept. 29 to deliver his assessment of the town’s current governmental operations.

Anzivino served as interim town manager in 2017-18 and helped guide the national search that resulted in hiring Town Manager David Mekarski. He was retained in January to provide recommendations to help more clearly define the roles of the council and the town staff amid publicly displayed tensions, and to assess current staff levels and duties.

During the session, Anzivino presented an overview of his 35-page report and pointed to management policies in place in other jurisdictions he said could help clarify roles, reduce frustrations, and more efficiently use the staff’s time and talent.

In addition to suggesting policies that would improve communication among the council, staff, and the public, core recommendations focused on setting new procedures for managing the staff’s workload, including requiring the full council—rather than the mayor or just few members—approve of new tasks that require more than 90 minutes of staff time.

Anzivino attributed much of the friction on display in Town Hall to the shift from a “more traditional” council-manager form of government to one of an “activist council.”

“Prior to 2017, the Town followed a more traditional model of the Council Manager form of government with Council interaction with staff on a more limited basis. As growth occurred and new residents moved to the community, bringing new ideas, the Council became a more activist body with a broad range of new ideas, a differing view of the Council Manager relationship and new ideas relative to Town operational procedures and project needs,” he wrote.

John Anzivino presents the finds of his management assesss to the Purcellville Town Council on Sept. 29, 2022.

That shift resulted in the retirement of long-term Town Manager Rob Lohr and launched “a period of management instability” during which personnel actions initiated by the then-council or its representatives resulted in a series of scandals and lawsuits.

The town employed five managers or interim managers, including Anzivino, over the course of a year. The nationwide search that resulted Mekarski’s 2018 hiring brought in an experienced municipal manager, but one with no previous ties to the town, he wrote.

“Town workforce which, while remaining dedicated to the task of providing a high level of service to Town residents, was confused and somewhat distrusting of new leadership and the governing body,” he wrote.

On the current council, only Mayor Kwasi Fraser was serving during that period. That council turnover, combined with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic that disrupted normal operations with the closing of Town Hall and increase in remote working, “led to a choppy process of administrative action,” he wrote.

Anzivino’s report is not overtly critical of the conduct of any individual council member, noting the members’ efforts to be an “active and detail oriented governing body” often result in pointed questioning of the staff and disagreements among members.

However, he acknowledged the tenor of the debates can undermine the council’s goals. He specifically highlighted two comments council members directed at the staff during meetings this year: “What are you babbling about?” and “the liar speaks.”

“In many cases the discussions are passionate, for or against particular reports or information provided, and often engage staff and place them in what has been described as uncomfortable situations and in the middle of policy discussions,” he wrote.

“Council members’ passion for their individual positions on an issue, or their distrust of other Council members, staff or citizen positions counter to their own have resulted in public comments toward other elected officials, staff or members of the public which are considered by some Council members to have created a less favorable image of the small-town environment which all seem to value,” Anzivino wrote.

The report also includes observations and assessments of the town manager’s administrative leadership and communication practices. In the publicly released version of Anzivino’s report, much of the eight-page section concerning Mekarski was redacted. Under questioning from the council, Mekarski said he requested the redactions because he felt the material—55 paragraphs in all—equated to a personnel evaluation that should be conducted in closed session. While the council agreed to meet with Mekarski in a future closed session to review the issues raised, it also directed Town Attorney Sally Hankins and the staff to review the redacted material to determine whether more of the comments should be made public.

Anzivino also has conducted a staffing review. That report is scheduled to be presented later this month and is expected to recommend the hiring of at least one additional position, a dedicated project manager to help as the town works to meet federally mandated deadlines tied its $10.5 million allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funding. The town also may need additional consultant support to augment the available staff capabilities.

“You are an activist council. You come up with a lot of good ideas,” Anzivino said.

But he urged the council to come up with a better system for determining to which projects—or ideas—the staff should devote resources. He noted concerns about the mayor often adding to or deleting items from council meetings without input from other council members or staff, council members coming up with projects individually and expecting staff support, and council members meeting with potential vendors outside standard procurement procedures. He proposed requiring a majority vote from the council to take up any project requiring more than 90-minutes of staff time.

Debate about the use of staff time and meeting decorum continued during Saturday’s strategic planning session as the council met with Mekarski and Town Attorney Sally Hankins, who said they were appreciative to have a “courageous conversation” about the council’s expectation of the staff.

“We are a $24 million corporation, and we are extremely lean. And you should be very, very, very proud of what we can accomplish with the 85 member personnel. Every department that I visit is stretched to capacity,” Mekarski said.

While Mekarski reported a generally high level of morale among the staff, he warned that the departments are working at or above capacity with concerns about burnout. “We are pushing the envelope,” he said. When council members push for attention to new ideas or request “data dives,” it takes away time needed to accomplish their other day-to-day duties, he said.

“They don’t believe the council understands their core responsibilities,” Mekarski said. And when the tenor of the council’s questioning during public meetings appears to cross over into personal attacks of the town’s managers, staff members sometimes feel “shamed” and “humiliated.”

Mekarski said the staff and council need to work together to reestablish trust, respect and civility.

Fraser questioned how the staff could feel ashamed when morale was reported at a high level. He also said that “civility” means different things to different people and that council members have to ask their questions.

He acknowledged a “culture of mistrust” between the council and management but said that was natural as there will be a mistrust of the government as long as there are taxes.

“When we’re asking the questions, it may be perceived as being aggressive and addressing someone’s veracity or integrity, but it was just to get an understanding,” said Council member Stanley Milan, who suggested the town engage in a formal conflict resolution process.

Council member Joel Grewe said that in addition to updating the council’s ethics policies, considering new guidelines for council conduct online and in the media, and restructuring the agenda process, the members need to find ways to respectfully disagree so that the staff is not caught in the middle.

Another recommendation, one also cited by Anzivino, was that the council members need to spend more time talking with each other in person.

“I get it that this body of seven there is some discordance from one end [of the dais] to the next, but we need to look internally individually—to say we have the courage to reach out to the member of the Town Council that I have not talked to or I don’t know their perspective,” Fraser said. “If any of us are not willing to make that first step, all of this stuff we set today it is not going to be possible. It is trust and looking at the person in the face and saying ‘here we disagree, help me to understand why you disagree with this.’ If we’re not willing to do that, it ain’t going to happen. We can talk all day we can put policies in place and so on but if that individual approach is not taken it will not happen.” Frustrations Surface as Purcellville Budget Work Wraps Up