Loudoun Supervisors Set Data Center Development Vision

After months of committee meetings, county supervisors have set their vision for where and how data centers will develop in Loudoun into the future.

As supervisors and county planners continue the years-long effort to overhaul both the county’s comprehensive planning and zoning ordinance, they sought a holistic look at where data centers should be allowed, how they fit into other development and what they should look like. The Board of Supervisors’ Transportation and Land Use Committee held a series of discussions with county planners to sort that out, and the full board voted on those recommendations Sept. 20, launching the work to amend the county comprehensive plan and zoning.

They voted first to write zoning excluding data centers in areas the new comprehensive plan designates for suburban residential and mixed use, but to protect existing data centers already in those areas.

Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian) raised concerns over allowing data centers there, fearing that would mean data centers in mixed-use developments like One Loudoun or Broadlands. County planners said data centers there are already subject to additional regulations—among them, that they must make up less than half a given building, the building must be at least three stories tall and have no residential component.

Department of Economic Development Executive Director Buddy Rizer said that means data centers that look less like the hulking warehouses of Loudoun and more like they do in other communities.

“What was envisioned in the general plan was not data centers as we know them, but more of an accessory use to an office or something like that,” he said. “I don’t think a traditional data center use would fit in, but more of the urban data centers that we’ve seen in Paris or London, where you don’t really know that they’re there, could be possible. But a lot of design standards would be necessary to make it work.”

Supervisors also voted to write additional higher standards on building design and regulations on other impacts of data centers in those areas, in the existing Planned Development-Town Center zoning district. County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) and Vice Chair Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling) encouraged county planners to look at other communities for good examples.

“Our data centers are the ugliest things, compared to some that are built around the country and around the world,” Saines said.

They also voted to absorb one urban place type where data centers are allowed into another, the Urban Transit Center Place Type, where data centers are not. Those districts are envisioned as the tallest, densest areas in the county around its future Metrorail stops. There, again, some data centers already exist, permitted under existing zoning.

The board majority decided that there is enough in place to protect data center developments that already exist where the county board now does not plan for them. And they voted down a suggestion from Supervisor Caleb E. Kershner (R-Catoctin) to direct county planners to meet with data center representatives to develop additional protections for existing data centers in planned urban areas.

“It’s staff’s job and our job to write our zoning ordinance, and we have a process by which those who might be impacted or those involved can give us feedback,” Briskman said. “They can write letters, they can come to public comment, they can make suggestions to individual supervisors, but I do not agree with them being inserted into the process.”

And Supervisor Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg) found no support in her attempt to add plans for data centers in Dulles Cloud South, a proposal from the Department of Economic Development to open up data center development in an undeveloped area of southeastern Loudoun.

Supervisors also asked staff members to come up with new options for incentivizing and converting outdated zoning in the Route 28 Tax District, which was created in 1987 to help widen the then two lane road. There, landowners pay an additional real estate tax, and in exchange enjoy additional protections from zoning changes. That tax district was created under zoning that will soon be from three revisions ago—when it was created, the 1972 Loudoun County Zoning Ordinance, which was subsequently replaced outside of the tax district by the 1993 ordinance in 1993 and the Revised 1993 ordinance in 2003. And county planners are working on a new zoning ordinance to reflect the county’s latest comprehensive plan update now, with some chapters already before the county Planning Commission for review.

Some supervisors sought to replace the existing legislative process for converting old Rt. 28 Tax District-area zoning with a new administrative process, which would not require a vote of the board. But the majority voted to defer a decision while county staff members come up with more options.

“I think that staff might actually be able to come back to us with some options that would not only be beneficial to us as a board, but also … to property owners,” said Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge).

Where data centers are permitted in Loudoun, they will often appear—data center developers offer high prices for developable land, now topping $2 million an acre in some cases.

Supervisors took a series of votes.

They voted to protect existing data center development in the Suburban Mixed Use, Suburban Neighborhood, and Suburban Compact Neighborhood place types, and to absorb the Urban Employment place type where data centers were permitted into the Urban Transit Center where they are not, 7-1-1, with Umstattd opposed and Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) absent. Kershner’s motion to work with data center industry stakeholders to come up with new protections for data centers in the Urban Transit Center place type failed 3-5-1, with only Kershner, Umstattd and Buffington in favor. Umstattd’s motion to designate Dulles Cloud South as Transition Light Industrial, which would permit data centers, died for lack of a second.

A vote to preclude data centers in those suburban residential and mixed-use areas passed 6-2-1 with Kershner and Umstattd opposed. The vote to include higher use-specific standards for data centers in the Planned Development-Town Center zoning district passed 8-0-1.

The vote to defer action and request more options to update the Route 28 Tax District Zoning Conversion process passed 5-3-1, with Kershner, Turner and Umstattd opposed. Loudoun County Board to Consider New Limits, Allowances for Data Centers