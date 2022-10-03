Loudoun Fire-Rescue Marks Fire Prevention Month

The Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue system is marking October as Fire Prevention Month with open house and outreach events at stations across the county.

On Saturday, Oct. 8, both the Leesburg Volunteer Fire Company and Sterling Volunteer Fire Company and the Sterling Volunteer Rescue Squad will host open houses.

In Leesburg, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Plaza Street station, visitors can take a tour of the station, ride the ladder truck, see a demonstration of an extrication, play games, see safety demos, and learn how to become a Leesburg Volunteer Fire Company member.

And in Sterling, during SterlingFest, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 120 Enterprise Street, visitors will get the chance to explore fire trucks and ambulances; meet local firefighters, EMTs and paramedics; see the 911 simulator; play in a fire safety bounce house; spin the prize wheel; and pick up Sterling Volunteer Fire Company and Sterling Volunteer Rescue Squad swag.

Then on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Ashburn Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department will host an open house at Station 6, 20688 Ashburn Road. Events will include tours of the station, equipment demonstrations, free eye screenings from the Sterling Lions Club, fire safety education and a Lego competition, among other activities.

Then the next weekend companies in Purcellville, Lovettsville and Arcola will join in.

On Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Purcellville Volunteer Fire Company and Purcellville Volunteer Rescue Squad will host an open house at the safety center at 500 N. Maple Ave, with the chance to meet local firefighters, EMTs and paramedics; see equipment demonstrations; explore the vehicles and ride a fire truck; spin the prize wheel and pick up Purcellville Volunteer Fire Company swag; practice fire safety skills such as “stop, drop and roll,” the 911 simulator or the kids’ home exit obstacle course; and enjoy treats, a bounce house and face painting.

Meanwhile at the Lovettsville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Open House from noon to 4 p.m. at 12837 Berlin Turnpike, visitors will also get a chance to meet first responders and see equipment demonstrations, and to see fire, rescue, Swiftwater Rescue Team, Fire Marshal, and law enforcement apparatus. They can also try the Junior Firefighter assault course and home escape obstacle course and expect a visit from an AirCare medevac helicopter.

Then on Sunday, Oc.t 16 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. the Arcola Volunteer Fire Department Open House at the Station 9 Annex, 24300 Stone Springs Blvd., will offer the chance to see rescue vehicles and ride a fire truck, meet first responders, play games, see safety demonstrations, learn about fire safety, and see a visit from an AirCare medevac helicopter.

Learn more by visiting loudoun.gov/fire or following Loudoun Fire-Rescue on social media at facebook.com/loudounfirerescue, twitter.com/loudounfire and instagram.com/lccfrs. Learn more about kids’ fire safety at loudoun.gov/kidsfiresafetycorner.