Letter: Scott Billigmeier, Purcellville

Editor: The recent to and fro in the letters section concerning the 2020 election missed the core of the issue. For the first time in our history, we had a sitting president cast doubt on the integrity of the national electoral process and suggesting that if he didn’t win, it was certainly corrupt.

That, by itself, was singularly unique but then he went on to say that he would not commit to a peaceful transfer of power. Also, without precedence in U.S. history.

We trivialize these things at great peril to our republic and at a time when other great powers, China and Russia, are poised to exploit any weakness in our system of government and place on the world stage.

Scott Billigmeier, Purcellville