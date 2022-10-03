Letter: Evan Parrott, Ashburn

Editor: Now we have teenagers asserting that, not only do parents forfeit their rights to know their child’s behavior in K-12 classrooms (“Students Walk Out Over New State Policies,” Loudoun Now, Sept. 29), but the other students, teachers and administrators must be complicit in this classroom cover-up. This is a perfect example of, what one expert has termed, “gender ideology run amok” (see Imprimis, June/July 2021).

In other words, the organizer of the walk out wants the state to fully control a child’s learning environment about gender ideology and insists the parent’s only duty is to deliver the child to the state institution each day. The parents, according to this ideology, must surrender any rights to know how their children understand gender transition. Protection of the child’s behavior is of paramount importance, in her view, despite overwhelming evidence Loudoun County public schools are engaging in a “reckless indifference” to horrible consequences (see Loudoun Now, May 19).

I’m sure the teenager had the best of intentions, but she has fallen into the intellectual trap that Marxism sets for the naive and under-educated, i.e. only the state can properly prepare children to participate productively in society. She cannot understand that her approach will only warp the minds of children and weaken families.

Evan Parrott, Ashburn