Judge Rules Lawsuit Challenging ‘Woke Agenda’ in Loudoun Schools’ Too Broad

A Loudoun County circuit court judge has ruled a lawsuit filed by several parents against Loudoun County Public Schools is too broad and given them time to amend it.

Eleven parents of children in the school system sued the school division, the School Board, 16 administrators and School Board members individually alleging taxpayer dollars are being used to advance a “woke” agenda of racial and gender indoctrination.

“[T]hroughout the complaint, the allegations speak of actions affecting ‘children’ and ‘parents’ with no indication that these effects are ‘particularized’ or ‘personalized’ to [the] Plaintiffs and their children,” Judge Douglas L. Fleming Jr. wrote in his Sept. 22 opinion.

Fleming wrote the complaint was a “broadside attack” on what the School Board is teaching in the schools, rather than specific incidents where the plaintiffs’ children were targeted.

The lawsuit primarily focused on Policy 8040, concerning the rights of transgender and gender-expansive students, that was created to conform to a model policy issued by the Virginia Department of Education in 2021. The suit also alleges the policy interferes with parents’ rights.

The policy lays out the division’s commitment to supporting student privacy by allowing transgender students to use their chosen name and gender pronouns to reflect their gender identity regardless of the name and gender in their permanent record.

The parents claim their rights are being overruled by the schools by keeping that information private from them. Fleming pointed to court precedent that the defendants’ “conduct must be comparable to an abduction” and “with knowledge that the parent does not consent” for the plaintiffs to show their parental rights are being overruled. He wrote in this case, it does not resemble an abduction, because the defendants are being sued for their policy of withholding information regarding a child’s claimed gender and supporting a child’s gender transition.

“In my view, while there are some defects in the complaint that are matters of detail rather than substance . . . as a whole the complaint is so replete with broad, conclusory statements that it cannot be said to clearly inform the factual basis of Plaintiff’s claims. Further in an overwhelming number of averments, the complaint alleges acts with respect to ‘children’ and ‘students’ generally and not which—if any—of Plaintiff’s children were the subject of such acts. The remedy of a bill of particulars would be inadequate because nearly the entirety of the complaint is in need of supplemental facts and detail,” said Fleming in the order.

Additionally, Loudoun County Public Schools was dismissed as a defendant from the case, with prejudice, because Fleming said the school division was “not a legal entity capable of suing or being sued.”

“LCPS is not a legal entity…the power over that territory expressly is vested in a body corporate known as the school board,” Fleming wrote.

Citing Virginia law that School Boards, not individual school divisions, are “public quasi corporations that exercise limited power,” and Supreme Court case Wood v. Henry County Public Schools, Fleming said the court sees school boards, schools and their employees as a singular entity.

“Whether this case proceeds against LCPS only or the School Board only or both, it is all the same in the eyes of the Supreme Court. Plaintiffs will not be hurt by the court dismissing LCPS and LCPS…will not be hurt if it remains,” said Fleming.

The parents are seeking $1.5 million dollars in damages, payment for alternative schooling for their children until what they claim are violations are fixed and an appointment of a special master to monitor compliance to corrected violations.

The complaint was filed by Alexandria attorney Jesse R. Binnall, representing the 11 parents. Fleming gave them until Oct. 13 to file an amended complaint.

On Sept. 29 the Plaintiff’s filed an objection to the Sept 22 order.

The lawsuit was announced by America First Legal on June 29. AFL is led by senior members of the Trump Administration committed to promoting the America First moment, according to its website. The board of directors includes Stephen Miller who served as Trump’s senior policy advisor and former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.