Beware of Mutants: New Scare Opens Near Leesburg

Loudoun’s scare master Matt Smith on Friday opened the gates of his latest haunt, Scream LoCo at Graydon Manor.

During a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Loudoun Chamber and surrounded by guests the former designer of the Arc of Loudoun’s Shocktober haunted house said he hopes to be starting a new tradition.

Smith, the co-owner of Scream LoCo and “Scream Smith,” has been scaring people for 12 years at Paxton Manor. This year, when the owners took back the property of the historic mansion that hosted Shocktober, it left a void in the Leesburg Halloween tradition.

Smith said he found a new location, Graydon Manor, and began preparations in June. He said they didn’t have much time but were able to create something unique and scary. Mutants wander around guests waiting to visit Leesburg’s newest haunted house attraction, Scream Loco on Sept. 30. The haunt will run weekends through October. [Alexis Gustin/Loudoun Now]

“My inspiration was to make something different than what I was doing,” Smith said. He added that because Paxton Manor was a historic house, they were limited on what they could do. He said at Graydon, the event is outside and there are no limits.

When asked about a few hints as to what the haunt entailed, he smiled and said, “it’s an underground bunker with a virus.”

The haunt happens in a field behind the Graydon Manor house located at 40834 Graydon Manor Lane west of Leesburg.

Jennifer Lassiter Smith, co-owner, scream queen and wife of Matt Smith, said waivers are required for anyone to go through the haunt and the target audience is 21 and up. She said it has a rating of PG-13.

“Most of the teens can’t make it through. They start out brave but then we have to pull them out midway through,” she said.

Smith said for those who don’t want to get targeted by the mutants, they can pay $5 for a “protective device” that wards them off.

“We don’t touch you, but you don’t have to touch to scare people. Matt is a psychological thriller, he uses all five senses: the sights, the smells. Some places its dark, sometimes they are above you, sometimes they are below you. They are always behind you. Nowhere in the group is safe,” Jennifer Smith said, adding, “the nature of each scene is disorienting, just when you think you are about to get out there’s a turn.”

She likened the experience to rat in a maze, “but where is the cheese?”

Scream LoCo runs nightly starting at 7 p.m. every weekend through October. All profits go to Synergy Community Foundation, which was established in April, and which Jennifer Smith said would Leesburg Mobile Home Park.